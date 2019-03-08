Decision to be made for new city centre pub beer garden

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google Archant

A decision will be made today on whether a Norwich city centre pub can expand with a new restaurant and beer garden, amid opposition from a nearby business.

The Murderers, Timberhill, Norwich. Photo ; Steve Adams The Murderers, Timberhill, Norwich. Photo ; Steve Adams

Plans have been submitted for The Murderers, in Timber Hill, to create an outdoor restaurant area with 10 tables and 30 chairs off Orford Hill.

The al-fresco dining area would be open from 8am to 9pm daily between March and October, would be constantly staffed and would, rather than being an extension of the bar, be for pub customers who have ordered food.

The city centre pub already has an outdoor seating license for the area directly outside, a license it has previously been challenged on by opticians Moss and Leakey, which is based opposite the pub.

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The opticians objected to the plans, on the grounds of 'the proven historical nuisance and damage to its business interest'.

Pub landlord Phil Cutter said Norwich City Council made improvements to the area off Orford Hill but that it remained largely unused.

On May 13, the council's planning committee deferred making a decision and asked Mr Cutter to provide details on how the restaurant area would be staffed, run and designed.