Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Decision to be made for new city centre pub beer garden

PUBLISHED: 07:52 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 10 June 2019

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google

Archant

A decision will be made today on whether a Norwich city centre pub can expand with a new restaurant and beer garden, amid opposition from a nearby business.

The Murderers, Timberhill, Norwich. Photo ; Steve AdamsThe Murderers, Timberhill, Norwich. Photo ; Steve Adams

Plans have been submitted for The Murderers, in Timber Hill, to create an outdoor restaurant area with 10 tables and 30 chairs off Orford Hill.

The al-fresco dining area would be open from 8am to 9pm daily between March and October, would be constantly staffed and would, rather than being an extension of the bar, be for pub customers who have ordered food.

You may also want to watch:

The city centre pub already has an outdoor seating license for the area directly outside, a license it has previously been challenged on by opticians Moss and Leakey, which is based opposite the pub.

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPhil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The opticians objected to the plans, on the grounds of 'the proven historical nuisance and damage to its business interest'.

Pub landlord Phil Cutter said Norwich City Council made improvements to the area off Orford Hill but that it remained largely unused.

On May 13, the council's planning committee deferred making a decision and asked Mr Cutter to provide details on how the restaurant area would be staffed, run and designed.

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Role model Pukki leads City’s Euro stars

Teemu Pukki is back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How work and life became a real struggle when I was caring for my mum’

Ann Hacon and her mum in happier times. Pic: submitted.

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists