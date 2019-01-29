Norwich City Council to discuss whether to withdraw support for NDR Western Link

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum.

Norwich City Council will tonight be asked to reverse a recent decision of the controlling Labour cabinet and withdraw its support for the proposed road to link the Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

Denise Carlo, Green Party leader at Norwich City Council.

And the Green party will also be pushing for the city council to declare a ‘climate emergency’ and make pledges to make Norwich carbon neutral by 2030.

Earlier this month, the city council’s cabinet agreed to maintain its support for the Western Link which Norfolk County Council is looking to build.

That road would connect the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, to the A47, with four options on the table.

The city council’s cabinet, while still supporting the principle of the road, did not commit to a single preferred route, although councillors ruled out backing the option of single carriageway improvements to the A1067 and B1535.

The options for the Western Link.

And the cabinet agreed support would be withdrawn should final designs not include measures to promote walking, cycling and use of public transport, improve air quality and encourage growth.

However, Green group leader Denise Carlo will tonight table a motion that the council should reverse that decision and advise County Hall that it opposes the principle to construct the Western Link.

It comes after the Norfolk Wildlife Trust said all four options for the road - some of which include viaducts over river valley - would cause “unacceptable damage” to habitats unless there was a “significant commitment” to mitigation and creating new habitats.

Mrs Carlo said: “The irreversible harm to the Wensum and Tud valleys, higher greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate breakdown and extra new traffic are a high price for people and the environment to pay.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee previously said: “We are absolutely committed to minimising potential adverse impacts and, wherever possible, enhancing the environment.

“We’ve already done lots of work and research into this, including commissioning our own ecologists and environmental experts and seeking advice from Natural England and the Environment Agency.”

Tonight’s City Hall meeting will also see the Greens push for the city council to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Oxford City Council recently took such a step, when it backed a Green party motion which was partially amended by the Labour group.

The Greens hope Norwich will follow suit, with their motion saying resources need to be committed to cut carbon emissions. The motion seeks a pledge from the council to make Norwich carbon neutral by 2030.

What are the Western Link options?

Option A: Single carriageway upgrade to A1067 to Lenwade and B1535 to A47 Wood Lane junction at Honingham, using existing bridge at Attlebridge. Cost: £60m.

Option B: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route to east of Weston Longville linked to A47 at Wood Lane junction. Two alternatives to link to A1067. New junction at Attlebridge, using current bridge or viaduct over Wensum, joining A1067 east of Attlebridge. Cost: £155m.

Option C: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. Link to A47 at Wood Lane. New junction to take route between Weston Longville and Ringland, crossing Wensum on viaduct. Cost: £153m.

Option D: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route west of Ringland, linked to A47 either at Taverham Road junction or near Easton roundabout junction, crossing Wensum on viaduct. Second viaduct over Tud. Cost: £161m.