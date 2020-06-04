Search

Advanced search

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 04 June 2020

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

Archant

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation.

Norwich City Council set up the housing firm, called Norwich Regeneration Ltd (NRL), in 2015, to build 1,000 homes in Bowthorpe.

And the council has lent the firm millions of pounds towards completing the project - known as Rayne Park - and could see the loans eventually total £27m.

A leaked council report revealed how the authority lost almost £3m on the first 80 houses, and is set to lose £2.8m on the rest of the initial 150 houses.

READ MORE: Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The development was built to “Passivhaus” standards, but the homes were sold for £20,0000 less than they cost NRL to build.

And now the council plans to increase the amount the company is able to borrow by over £9m, taking its loan facility - the maximum amount NRL could borrow from the council - to £21m.

The figure is currently capped at £11.4m, which the council agreed to lend in November 2019.

Cabinet papers published ahead of the council’s meeting next week recommend to the authority, “as lender and shareholder, an increase in the loan facility for NRL up to a maximum of £21m”.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Council owed £6m from housing firm which made ‘financial loss’

The council also plans to increase its stake in the firm from £2.7m to a maximum of £6.2m - by purchasing upto £3.5m in shares.

The report, from the council’s chief executive Stephen Evans, stated that NRL wrote to the council to request support.

NRL told the council it needed the money because of a “cash flow issue”, delays to building work due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact on potential sales.

And the council said “without further cash financing” NRL would be unable to pay suppliers in order to complete the remaining Rayne Park homes.

The report said it was “reasonable” to provide the funds, based on “the council acting commercially” and that the alternative “would result in the early termination of the contract and liquidation of the company”.

READ MORE: Behind closed doors deal to lend £11.4m for new homes on edge of city

The council says it could lose upto £10.4m on the investment - less than the £11.1m it would lose if the firm went under.

But the report also warned that due to “considerable uncertainty” there was a risk its losses could “prove to be greater than if the council refuses the loan to the company”.

The city council was contacted for comment but did not respond ahead of publication. READ MORE: Serious concerns raised over council-owned firm failing to carry out audit

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24