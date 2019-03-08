Search

First tenants heading to new council homes following £1.1m investment

PUBLISHED: 16:45 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 August 2019

Former council offices on Bullard Road in Norwich, which have been converted into homes. Picture: Norwich City Council

Former council offices on Bullard Road in Norwich, which have been converted into homes. Picture: Norwich City Council

Norwich City Council

The first new tenants of the city's newest council houses will be moving in by the end of the month.

By converting its former offices on Bullard Road in Mile Cross, Norwich City Council has added six new homes to its housing stock, in a £1.1m investment.

The offices have now been fully converted by the council's development company - Norwich Regeneration Company, and have now been made available for rent.

And as part of the conversion, one of the kitchens was entirely built off-site before being attached to the property fully constructed.

Gail Harris, cabinet member for social housing, said: "These beautiful homes are another example of our commitment to providing high-quality housing for Norwich residents.

"Government cuts and the loss of council  houses through right  to buy means we need  to be innovative to  fulfil our housing ambitions - something  we are not afraid to embrace."

The new homes are a mixture of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

