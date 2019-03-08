First tenants heading to new council homes following £1.1m investment

Former council offices on Bullard Road in Norwich, which have been converted into homes. Picture: Norwich City Council Norwich City Council

The first new tenants of the city's newest council houses will be moving in by the end of the month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

By converting its former offices on Bullard Road in Mile Cross, Norwich City Council has added six new homes to its housing stock, in a £1.1m investment.

The offices have now been fully converted by the council's development company - Norwich Regeneration Company, and have now been made available for rent.

You may also want to watch:

And as part of the conversion, one of the kitchens was entirely built off-site before being attached to the property fully constructed.

Gail Harris, cabinet member for social housing, said: "These beautiful homes are another example of our commitment to providing high-quality housing for Norwich residents.

"Government cuts and the loss of council houses through right to buy means we need to be innovative to fulfil our housing ambitions - something we are not afraid to embrace."

The new homes are a mixture of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.