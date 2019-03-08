New lord mayor of Norwich to be named tomorrow - but it won't be Kenny McLean

Kenny McLean, master of ceremonies at City Hall on Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City Council has confirmed its new lord mayor will not be Canaries midfielder Kenny McLean.

Labour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who is set to pip Kenny McLean to the post of lord mayor Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Labour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who is set to pip Kenny McLean to the post of lord mayor Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Scottish international delighted City fans during this month's civic reception at City Hall by emerging on the balcony in a ceremonial hat and declaring himself the new mayor of Norwich.

However, with the successor to Green party councillor Martin Schmierer - the outgoing lord mayor - due to be elected on Tuesday, City Hall has ruled the charismatic Mr McLean out from the running.

In a post to social media on Monday, a city council spokesman wrote: "The new lord mayor and sheriff for 2019/20 will be appointed at City Hall tomorrow afternoon.

"Norwich City Football Club, please let Kenny McLean know that, as he has not been seen since 6 May, we had no choice but to seek a replacement."

Instead, Labour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who has represented Mile Cross on the city council since 2015, is expected to take on the robes and chains for the municipal year.

Meanwhile, Marian Prinsley, a past president of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, is the council's nomination to succeed Ros Brown as Sheriff of Norwich.

Dr Prinsley was recently part of an all faith group to welcome the Archbishop of Canterbury to Norwich and has helped raise money to develop the Norwich Synagogue in Earlham Road.

Of her nomination, Alan Waters, leader of the council, said: "She has helped raise funds so it can be used not just by the congregation, but the wider community, including the thousands of school children and teachers who visit annual to learn about Judaism.

"She is passionate about the importance of interfaith understanding and about developing educational opportunities to allow us all to understand one about better."

But the council can be reassured of the City midfielder's whereabouts - with the footballer pictured on social media enjoying a well-deserved holiday with team-mate Tim Krul.

The self-declared mayor was tagged in the city council's light-hearted tweet but at time of writing was yet to respond.

The new mayor will be appointed by Norwich City Council at its annual meeting from 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 21.