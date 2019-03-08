Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New lord mayor of Norwich to be named tomorrow - but it won't be Kenny McLean

PUBLISHED: 16:18 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 20 May 2019

Kenny McLean, master of ceremonies at City Hall on Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean, master of ceremonies at City Hall on Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City Council has confirmed its new lord mayor will not be Canaries midfielder Kenny McLean.

Labour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who is set to pip Kenny McLean to the post of lord mayor Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLabour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who is set to pip Kenny McLean to the post of lord mayor Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Scottish international delighted City fans during this month's civic reception at City Hall by emerging on the balcony in a ceremonial hat and declaring himself the new mayor of Norwich.

However, with the successor to Green party councillor Martin Schmierer - the outgoing lord mayor - due to be elected on Tuesday, City Hall has ruled the charismatic Mr McLean out from the running.

In a post to social media on Monday, a city council spokesman wrote: "The new lord mayor and sheriff for 2019/20 will be appointed at City Hall tomorrow afternoon.

"Norwich City Football Club, please let Kenny McLean know that, as he has not been seen since 6 May, we had no choice but to seek a replacement."

Instead, Labour councillor Vaughan Thomas, who has represented Mile Cross on the city council since 2015, is expected to take on the robes and chains for the municipal year.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Marian Prinsley, a past president of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, is the council's nomination to succeed Ros Brown as Sheriff of Norwich.

Dr Prinsley was recently part of an all faith group to welcome the Archbishop of Canterbury to Norwich and has helped raise money to develop the Norwich Synagogue in Earlham Road.

Of her nomination, Alan Waters, leader of the council, said: "She has helped raise funds so it can be used not just by the congregation, but the wider community, including the thousands of school children and teachers who visit annual to learn about Judaism.

"She is passionate about the importance of interfaith understanding and about developing educational opportunities to allow us all to understand one about better."

But the council can be reassured of the City midfielder's whereabouts - with the footballer pictured on social media enjoying a well-deserved holiday with team-mate Tim Krul.

The self-declared mayor was tagged in the city council's light-hearted tweet but at time of writing was yet to respond.

The new mayor will be appointed by Norwich City Council at its annual meeting from 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘Hassle, stress, and responsibility’: Why 2,500 Post Offices could disappear in 2019

The Post Office at the Cellar House in Eaton. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists