Free food waste bags in drive to get Norwich people to recycle leftovers

PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 11 June 2019

Norwich City Council is trying to get more people to recycle food waste. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Hundreds more council tenants and leaseholders in Norwich will be urged to recycle food leftovers, with deliveries of kitchen caddies and free liner bags to flats across the city.

Norwich City Council says food waste recycling rates almost doubled last year after the council got money from Waste and Resources Action Programme to encourage more people to put their leftovers out for collection.

A further bid for funding from WRAP means the council can now extend that initiative to people living in flats.

A 'No food waste please' sticker will also be stuck on the communal refuse bins outside flats. The council says that is not a ban, but highlights that people should be using their food waste collection instead of the rubbish bins.

Kevin Maguire, the city council's cabinet member for recycling, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for all our residents to recycle their food waste.

"Ideally, we'd all be producing less food waste in the first place, but for the unavoidable leftovers, using your kitchen caddy makes perfect sense.

"What's more, Norwich food is recycled into energy and fertilizer, which is so much better than throwing it away - I'd urge everyone to get food savvy and feed their caddy."

Jamie Osborn, Green city councillor, who lives in a city centre flat, said: "I'm delighted that the council is taking on more green initiatives and finally introducing food waste collections for flats.

"It's a shame we've had to wait so long for this, but as we are facing ever-growing pressure to adapt to climate change and find a sustainable way of living, it's important to take action now."

