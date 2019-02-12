Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:40 14 February 2019

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are "killing off the city" by keeping traffic out of city centre roads. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

City councillors are asking Norfolk’s transport chiefs to rethink a decision over who looks after the roads of Norwich, dismissing a row between the two authorities as a “petty local squabble”.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fixing pot-holes, making highway improvements and civil parking enforcement is currrently carried out by Norwich City Council on behalf of Norfolk County Council as part of a series of agreeements which have been in place since the 1970s.

But the county’s environment, development and transport committee (EDT) last month voted to terminate the existing agreement when it ends on March 31 next year and to carry out the work themselves.

Now city councillors are hitting back at claims they have been “killing off the city” and that footfall was falling due to pedestrianisation.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at City Hall last night, Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said the EDT committee had a narrow focus which concentrated mainly on costs associated with the agency agreement and not the wider implications it would have on Norwich should it be scrapped.

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“The loss of the very effective joint working also could put at risk the possibility of future government funding,” he added.

Mr Stonard said the EDT committee made statements which were unchallenged by county councillors and that were “misinformed or misleading, or just totally incorrect”.

“It was stated to the committee that the city council’s highways and transport policies are ‘killing off the city’ and that footfall is falling because of pedestrianisation of streets – all these statements are demonstrably untrue,” he claimed.

He said the EDT committee was “sold a false premise” if members believed there would be an opportunity to reverse the pedestrianisation of the city centre and remove bus lanes to reinstate traffic if the agency agreement was terminated.

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He described the situation as a “petty local squabble” which would not impress central government.

Councillor Karen Davis, cabinet member for social inclusion, agreed with Mr Stonard’s comments and said she was concerned that the EDT committee report did not mention what would happen to officers who work as part of the agency agreement.

The cabinet voted unanimously in favour of recommendations to ask the county council to reconsider its decision and to renew the agreement or to develop alternative arrangements.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Well-known pug Bruno needs your help after slipping two discs

Bruno the Pug has recently had surgery after two disks in his back slipped. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists