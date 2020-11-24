Search

Advanced search

Norwich City council declares poverty emergency amid Covid-19 economic challenges

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 November 2020

City councillor Karen Davis, working at the NR2 foodbank. Picture: Karen Davis

City councillor Karen Davis, working at the NR2 foodbank. Picture: Karen Davis

Karen Davis

Norwich City Council has become one of the first in the country to formally declare a state of poverty emergency in response to economic challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday evening, members voted unanimously to support a motion tabled by Labour cabinet member Karen Davis.

You may also want to watch:

The motion called on the council to shine a light on the economic struggles of the city’s poorest people and ramp up pressure on the government to address economic inequalities.

Ms Davis, who set up a foodbank in the city during the pandemic, said people on low incomes had “seen their basic human rights stripped under Covid”.

Members from across the three political groups spoke passionately of experiences shared in their own wards, before unanimously supporting the motion.

Ms Davis added: “I think we are all in agreement how terrible things are at the moment and all we can do is put pressure on the government.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s eventful 3-2 Championship win against Stoke City

Emi Buendia shows his frustration after receiving a second yellow card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Norfolk’s likely Covid tier?

Under tier one and tier two some fans could be allowed to return to live sport. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Calls for blanket 20mph speed limit across city limits backed by council

Green Party councillor Ben Price and his son Louis, three, campaigning for 20mph speed limits in Norwich. Picture: Ben Price

New path will open up more of our coast to walkers

Snettisham Beach at Sunset. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City legend Justin Fashanu could have road named after him

Former Norwich City striker Justin Fashanu who died in 1998