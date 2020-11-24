Norwich City council declares poverty emergency amid Covid-19 economic challenges

Norwich City Council has become one of the first in the country to formally declare a state of poverty emergency in response to economic challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday evening, members voted unanimously to support a motion tabled by Labour cabinet member Karen Davis.

The motion called on the council to shine a light on the economic struggles of the city’s poorest people and ramp up pressure on the government to address economic inequalities.

Ms Davis, who set up a foodbank in the city during the pandemic, said people on low incomes had “seen their basic human rights stripped under Covid”.

Members from across the three political groups spoke passionately of experiences shared in their own wards, before unanimously supporting the motion.

Ms Davis added: “I think we are all in agreement how terrible things are at the moment and all we can do is put pressure on the government.”