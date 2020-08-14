Council sets city-wide target for Norwich to be carbon neutral by 2030

The city council has set a target of 2030 for Norwich to become net zero for carbon emissions, as a new climate strategy has been published.

Norwich City Council has unveiled its environmental strategy for the next five years, covering 2020-2025.

The plans were published this week after being agreed by the council’s climate emergency panel in June.

A new action plan and target to make the city net zero for carbon emissions by 2030 are included in the plans.

Kevin Maguire, climate panel chairman and cabinet member for sustainable city environment, said: “We are very pleased to be able to publish this strategy. Our Norwich 2040 Vision commits us to maintaining a liveable city for future generations.

“We have achieved great success in this field over recent years, and we must continue to press on.”

Since the last strategy, the council has seen a 60pc fall in its own C02 emissions and there has been a 45pc fall in emissions from the entire city.

