Council sets city-wide target for Norwich to be carbon neutral by 2030

PUBLISHED: 12:46 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 14 August 2020

350 Flashmob swimming extravaganza! Norwich climate action on Gentlemans Walk in Norwich. Protestors going swimming to highlight the forecasted sea level rise, linked to CO2emissions and Climate Change, which will soon be turning Norwich into anunderwater world. Pictured at the front is Christine Way. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Tara Greaves For: EN Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

The city council has set a target of 2030 for Norwich to become net zero for carbon emissions, as a new climate strategy has been published.

Norwich City Council has unveiled its environmental strategy for the next five years, covering 2020-2025.

The plans were published this week after being agreed by the council’s climate emergency panel in June.

A new action plan and target to make the city net zero for carbon emissions by 2030 are included in the plans.

READ MORE: Council adopts climate strategy but critics blast plan’s lack of ‘ambition’

Kevin Maguire, climate panel chairman and cabinet member for sustainable city environment, said: “We are very pleased to be able to publish this strategy. Our Norwich 2040 Vision commits us to maintaining a liveable city for future generations.

“We have achieved great success in this field over recent years, and we must continue to press on.”

Since the last strategy, the council has seen a 60pc fall in its own C02 emissions and there has been a 45pc fall in emissions from the entire city.

READ MORE: Council leader blasted for ending climate change debate

