City councillors prepare for first 'climate emergency' meeting

The first "climate emergency" panel is preparing to meet at Norwich City Council.

Back in July the council agreed to form a climate emergency and environment executive panel after it joined other Norfolk councils in declaring a climate change emergency.

Its seven members, drawn from all political backgrounds, will consider the social and economic impacts of climate change and sustainability and will advise cabinet members on issues such as making Norwich "as carbon-neutral as possible" and environmentally-friendly building and planning strategies.

Its work will also feed into the 2040 City Vision.

An agenda for the panel's first meeting on Wednesday, October 30 asks members to note and adopt terms of reference laid out by the council, which include:

- Monitoring the progress of the council's environmental strategy and carbon management programme.

- Considering how these strategies tackle the issues of climate change and sustainable development.

- Overseeing the implementation of a waste management action plan.

- Developing specific environmental strategies including for trees, parks, play areas and natural areas.

Members will also vote on a motion to hold panel meetings in public, which they have been recommended to approve.