Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Case for £271m Anglia Square revamp to get go-ahead is sent to inspector

PUBLISHED: 14:14 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 15 August 2019

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The controversial redevelopment of Anglia Square would be "the most significant housing project within the city of Norwich" over the next decade, council bosses have told the inspector who will decide whether it goes ahead.

James Brokenshire, who was communities secretary when the Anglia Square plans were called in. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA WireJames Brokenshire, who was communities secretary when the Anglia Square plans were called in. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich City Council's planning committee agreed, in December last year, to grant permission to developer Weston Homes for the £271m scheme at Anglia Square.

The scheme would see the shopping centre and neighbouring Sovereign House demolished, replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 homes, a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

Members of City Hall's planning committee voted by seven to five in favour of the scheme, despite hundreds of objections, including from the Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral.

But the matter was called in by then communities secretary James Brokenshire after a request from objectors, including Historic England, which was concerned about the impact of the proposed development, with its 20-storey tower, on Norwich's character.

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAnglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The inquiry over the plans will take place next January and Norwich City Council this week submitted its statement of case to the inspector, in which the council looks to explain and justify its decision to grant permission.

Officers say the site's development would bring new jobs, housing, a boost to the economy, "substantial public benefit" and "environmental enhancements".

The council highlights how the Housing Infrastructure Fund had made £15m available to kick-start the scheme, which it says would get round barriers to getting the site redeveloped and that the scheme would "secure the optimum viable use for the site".

You may also want to watch:

The council says it recognises that Norwich has a "remarkable historic centre", which would cause harm to heritage assets.

But officers add: "It is the position of the council that there are multiple public benefits associated with the proposal which individually and collectively need to be weighed against the identified harm".

Following the inquiry, the inspector will make a recommendation to the communities secretary as to whether the scheme should be allowed to proceed or not.

The communities secretary can follow that advice, or ignore it.

Watchdog's submission urges rejection

The Anglia Square revamp was slammed by civic watchdog The Norwich Society in its submission to the inquiry.

Setting out its objections to the development, the society said the proposals did not meet a number of government planning guidelines, including those for affordable housing.

Arguing the mix of proposed accommodation was too narrow, the society said the "concentration of flats will neither promote a mixed and balanced community, nor meet the needs of local people" and that the proposed density of dwellings would be "totally out of proportion for Norwich".

It also said the justification for the development's tower block was "absurd".

They said: "The idea that people need a residential tower to orient themselves is absurd: local people will know where they are anyway and visitors will have no idea of the relationship of the tower to where they wish to go."

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Grocery store alleged to have sold smuggled tobacco to children

Victoria Store in Diss, which is facing a licence review amid allegations of selling smuggled tobacco. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists