Norwich councillors back 3pc council tax rise

Norwich City Council's cabinet committee has backed proposals for a council tax increase in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Taxpayers in Norwich look likely to be asked to pay more for services as city councillors backed a 2.99pc council tax hike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City Council’s cabinet committee met on Wednesday night at City Hall to discuss the council’s proposed budget for 2019/20.

A report to the cabinet stated the financial year 2019 to 2020 is the ninth year of austerity and government-imposed funding cuts, but in that time City Hall has made savings of £35.5m. A further £1.9m is expected to be saved in the next 12 months.

Cabinet members agreed to put the budget, with its 2.99pc council tax increase, forward for its budget meeting on Tuesday, February 26.

If agreed by full council, it will mean people in a Band D property will pay an extra £7.67 a year to the city, up from £256.46 to £264.13. The county increase will add just under £40 to a band D property, while the police precept of just under 10pc will add £24 a year.