Search

Advanced search

Video

Council backs struggling city businesses with £10m virus aid package

PUBLISHED: 17:54 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 09 April 2020

Norwich City Council has given businesses almost £10m in support payments. Pictured, city council leader Alan Waters. Photo: Ian Burt

Norwich City Council has given businesses almost £10m in support payments. Pictured, city council leader Alan Waters. Photo: Ian Burt

Norfolk and Waveney’s councils have awarded millions of pounds worth of support to firms which have seen trading plummet due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader is appealing for businesses to get in touch over coronavirus concerns Picture: Ella WilkinsonCarl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader is appealing for businesses to get in touch over coronavirus concerns Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Local authorities were granted government cash to support small businesses facing uncertainty following the national lockdown.

And in the past week, councils have given aid packages to firms by the thousand across the region.

Norwich City Council has given businesses almost £10m in support payments, while Broadland and South Norfolk Councils have each awarded over £13m in aid.

It comes after Great Yarmouth Council also reported awarding more than £13m to 1,000 firms.

READ MORE: ‘This is a public health emergency, not a public holiday’ - plea for Norfolk to spend Easter at home

The Department for Business (DBEI) described the payments as “a lifeline to businesses who are struggling to survive due to the shutdown” and urged councils to ensure funds were paid out as swiftly as possible “to support struggling businesses”.

Councils will be reimbursed by the government for support paid to businesses in their districts, up to an amount set by the DBEI.

The figures for Norfolk and Waveney’s local authorities are:

• Breckland - £30,588,000,

• Broadland - £26,242,000,

• East Suffolk - £101,526,000,

• Great Yarmouth - £35,808,000,

• West Norfolk - £47,864,000,

• North Norfolk - £65,502,000,

• Norwich City - £39,062,000, and

• South Norfolk - £30,838,000.

The city council’s £9,900,000 of payments equates to around 500 grants, with a further 2,500 set to be processed in the coming days.

READ MORE: ‘Please call and we will help you’ - councils’ words to the vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Council leader Alan Waters said: “Our team are working incredibly hard to make sure businesses and residents get the financial support they need during this very difficult period.

“We are delighted that the first vital payments have now been paid to help small businesses and retail businesses in the city.”

The Labour group leader added: “If you have not had your payment yet please bear with us.

“We are working very hard to process the grants as soon as we possibly can.”

And Great Yarmouth council leader Carl Smith previously said he was “pleased we’ve managed to process over nine hundred applications in less than a week” and added: “We’re happy to see more applications coming in daily from eligible businesses”.

Businesses are also eligible for further government support as part of a scheme exempting retail, leisure and tourism businesses from business rates in 2020-21.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Plans for new £4m ‘purpose-built facility’ to meet ‘huge demand’

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24