Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Racism, racism, racism': Bigots slammed as Islamic community hub gets go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:28 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 08 August 2019

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Archant

Councillors hit out at the motives of objectors to a new Islamic community hub in Norwich as they gave the green light to the scheme.

Keith Driver, chairman of Norwich City Council's planning committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKeith Driver, chairman of Norwich City Council's planning committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As Al Madinah Ltd sought permission to create a new community centre from a former hairdressers on Sandy Lane, an anonymous flyer and petition was circulated calling for the scheme to be refused.

The flyer contained a number of untruths about the scheme, including claims it was to be used as a mosque and overstating its size.

This led to dozens of objections being lodged against the scheme, which officers at City Hall described as defamatory.

It also prompted anger from committee members, who questioned the motives of whoever was circulating it.

Keith Driver, chairman of Norwich City Council's planning committee, said: "I received flyers through my door and received emails and all I heard was racism, racism, racism."

You may also want to watch:

Considering the application, which was eventually approved, the committee heard concerns from members of the public relating to parking, traffic concerns and opening hours of the new hub - set to be between 8am and 11pm.

Charlotte Hounsell, the council's case officer, said traffic issues were an existing issue and that the applicants would be required to provide a transport plan.

Mike Sands, city councillor for the Bowthorpe ward, said: "If this were an application for a Christian, Anglican or Catholic centre I am wondering whether there would have been quite the same level of objection. I think not."

Marion Maxwell, vice chairman of the committee, added that she was saddened by the way the objections had unfolded, and apologised to the applicants.

Andrew Clarke, who represented the applicants, said the plan was for the centre to be open to the entire community - not just those of the Islamic faith.

He said: "There are Muslims who feel isolated, despite already being your friends and neighbours. Anyone will be able to attend the centre and my clients want to create social cohesion with it."

The building had previously been run as a hair salon, but has been vacant for more than a year.

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

‘A brazen waste of money’ - County Hall slammed for creating new £40K role while cutting services

Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Liverpool build up and City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has made five signings to the senior squad ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Norfolk braced for ‘disruptive’ winds this weekend

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists