Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Will government grab the golden opportunity to end rough sleeping?’

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 May 2020

A Norwich homelessness charity has urged the government to seize a once in a generation opportunity to put an end to rough sleeping. Pictured, a homeless person in a sleeping bag. Photo: PA Wire

A Norwich homelessness charity has urged the government to seize a once in a generation opportunity to put an end to rough sleeping. Pictured, a homeless person in a sleeping bag. Photo: PA Wire

Archant

They said it couldn’t be done.

They said it would take at best two years and at worst seven years to end rough sleeping.

Election manifestos hedged their bets to win votes on this fundamental issue with little recognition that it is totally unacceptable to have people sleeping on our streets in 2020.

Politicians viewed these people as numbers, not individuals with their own unique stories.

READ MORE: What it’s like being homeless for years - one Norwich man tells his story

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin'sDr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin's

However, on Thursday, March 26, in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19 Luke Hall, the minister for local government and homelessness issued an instruction to house everyone rough sleeping by the end of the week. This was (on the whole) achieved in most areas.

It required super human effort and a significant degree of partnership working. People who have been entrenched in their rough sleeping behaviours have, for the first time in many years, been living in accommodation for almost a month.

Through access to washing facilities, a bed, clean clothes, regular food and specialist support we are starting to see the real person evolve from a catalyst of despair. People are starting to look healthier than they have in years and are showing tiny green shoots of hope for the future.

READ MORE: Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

What happens next will demonstrate the true colours of government, their levels of compassion and whether they really do care about people who are sleeping rough. When the crisis is over and social distancing rules are relaxed what will happen to those people who have started to take baby steps on their road to recovery and a better life?

When hotels want their rooms back and people return to a new version of normality will the people in those rooms be dispatched to the streets again?

Will they have their hopes of recovery and a better life dashed or will our government grab the opportunity to end rough sleeping?

READ MORE: ‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

Will someone in government remember that sleeping rough is never a life ambition and will they act to make a difference?

Undoubtedly the challenge will be greater in some areas than others. However, look what was achieved in less than 48 hours a month ago. At the moment we have the luxury of time. Time to look at each person as an individual, make a plan with them and, equally, time to find more accommodation.

That time is a gift and needs to be used wisely, right now, not tomorrow or next week.

We are reminded by John F. Kennedy that when written in Chinese, the word crisis is composed of two characters, one represents danger, and the other represents opportunity. Let’s not waste the opportunities which have arisen out of a crisis. Let’s take this opportunity to end rough sleeping on our streets right now. It can be done.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins Housing

READ MORE: Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus lockdown eases: What can and can’t you do?

People can now play tennis with someone from another household. Photo: Bill Smith

‘This is not the end of the road’ - Chief constable issues warning ahead of lockdown easing

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24