Norwich Cathedral in bid to extend concert area

A new licensing bid could open the door for outdoor concerts and events to be held within the grounds of one of Norwich's most iconic buildings.

Norwich Cathedral's premises licence, which allows it to host music events and serve drinks, is currently up for renewal with Norwich City Council.

However, as part of the renewal bid, the Cathedral is hoping to extend the area it can use for these purposes to include additional outdoor areas - specifically the Upper Green.

And while this bid comes with no specific plans to offer additional events, being granted permission would open the door for these to happen.

Neil Parsons, Norwich Cathedral's chapter steward, said: "The dean and chapter are apply to extend the licensed area - which allows musical events and the serving of alcohol - to include the upper green.

"While there are currently no firm plans for extra outdoor events, this extension would give greater flexibility for the future."