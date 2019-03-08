Search

Advanced search

Norwich Cathedral in bid to extend concert area

PUBLISHED: 09:14 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 05 September 2019

Norwich Cathedral from the upper close. Photo: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral from the upper close. Photo: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral © 2019

A new licensing bid could open the door for outdoor concerts and events to be held within the grounds of one of Norwich's most iconic buildings.

Neil Parsons, chapter steward at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: SuppliedNeil Parsons, chapter steward at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Supplied

Norwich Cathedral's premises licence, which allows it to host music events and serve drinks, is currently up for renewal with Norwich City Council.

You may also want to watch:

However, as part of the renewal bid, the Cathedral is hoping to extend the area it can use for these purposes to include additional outdoor areas - specifically the Upper Green.

And while this bid comes with no specific plans to offer additional events, being granted permission would open the door for these to happen.

Neil Parsons, Norwich Cathedral's chapter steward, said: "The dean and chapter are apply to extend the licensed area - which allows musical events and the serving of alcohol - to include the upper green.

"While there are currently no firm plans for extra outdoor events, this extension would give greater flexibility for the future."

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to popular man killed in crash with camper van

Cliffy James pictured in the Green Dragon pub. Picture: Marc Betts

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

‘Every time I see him my heart breaks’ - dog desperate for home after 10 months at rescue centre

Cecil needs a home. Photo: RSPCA

Plans submitted for ‘unique’ rural school

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists