Bad weather forecast postpones urgent repairs to bridge for second time
PUBLISHED: 10:16 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 02 October 2020
Archant
Bad weather forecast for the weekend has forced the cancellation of work to fix a Norwich bridge.
It is the second time that the threat of rain has prevented £20,000 of work on the Carrow Road lifting bridge.
Routine inspection of the bridge identified a number of defects in the timber decking road surface, which need urgent repair.
That work was originally due to be done on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, with the road closed overnight.
But the work was postponed due to the weather and rescheduled to this Friday and Saturday. However that has also been postponed, due to the rain which is forecast.
Norfolk County Council now plans to do the work from 7pm on Friday, October 9 until 7am on Saturday, October 10 and from 7pm on Saturday, October 10 until 7am on Sunday, October 11.
However, the council warned that is, again, subject to suitable weather conditions.
