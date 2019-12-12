Revealed: Where more than 25 new car club parking bays could be added

Operated by Co-wheels nationally, the Norfolk Car Club allows motorists who do not own their own vehicles to sign up and share use of cars from various points across the city.

As it stands, there are dozens of spaces spread out in several locations around the city council's area, however, as demand for the scheme has grown City Hall has lined up 28 new parking bays for the club.

Next week, members of the Norwich Highways Agency Committee - which is made up of city and county councillors - are being asked to approve the addition of the new bays, which will be split across 21 city streets.

The new spaces would come at a cost of £6,000, which would be funded through cash raised through parking enforcement carried out by the council.

Originally, more than 30 locations had been earmarked for bays, however, during a consultation carried out between October and November, three of these were scrapped following objections from neighbours and councillors.

Two bays on Bishopgate, two on St Faiths Lane and one on Waverley Road were included in the initial proposals, which were set out at the beginning of October.

However, officers are now recommending that these spaces be removed from the proposals, following concerns from neighbours about how they would impact on access to their homes.

On St Faiths Lane in particular it was feared the new spaces would impede on the access of disabled man who requires wheelchair access to his home.

If approved, the new bays will be in the following locations:

- Avenue Road

- Ber Street

- Borrowdale Drive

- Britannia Road

- Cavell Road

- Cecil Road (two spaces)

- Clarendon Road

- Farmers Avenue

- Fishergate

- Greyfriars Road

- Ipswich Road

- King Street

- Mill Hill Road (two spaces)

- Mountergate (two spaces)

- Park Lane

- Rye Avenue (two spaces)

- Scott Road (two spaces)

- Southwell Road

- St Giles Street

- Westwick Street (two spaces)

- Woodgrove Parade