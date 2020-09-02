Search

Advanced search

‘Bus delays’ due to Tombland works, councillor warns

PUBLISHED: 06:31 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:31 02 September 2020

Works to improve Tombland for pedestrians and cyclists has begun. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Works to improve Tombland for pedestrians and cyclists has begun. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A county councillor is warning of significant traffic congestion in the city centre due to closures for a historic £2.5m revamp.

Protest outside Norwich Station against the rise in train fares. Danny Douglas from Norwich Labour group. Picture: ANTONY KELLYProtest outside Norwich Station against the rise in train fares. Danny Douglas from Norwich Labour group. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents in Norwich city centre have complained of delays and “operational problems” and fear the changes are due to increased pressure on routes into the city as a 14-week closure of Tombland got underway earlier this month.

Mancroft councillor Danny Douglas highlighted the issue to Norfolk County Council’s director of highways, Grahame Bygrave.

The Labour councillor said: “As you know bus companies deliver the largest amount of sustainable travel in the county by mileage.

READ MORE: Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £2.5m revamp

“It is of concern that we seem to be having operational problems in the city centre. This may be due to the Tombland closure and Chapelfield roundabout pressure.”

And he added: “My journey to Chapelfield roundabout from Red Lion Street took fourteen minutes on Tuesday at about midday.”

Mr Douglas asked the council how it modelled traffic delays and whether the impact on bus services was looked into.

You may also want to watch:

The county council signed a Norwich bus charter in 2014, pledging to “do everything we can to make sure your bus is on time”.

Mr Douglas said: “Specifically do we model the traffic delays in the planning for the road closures in terms of the commitment we make in the bus charter?

“You will appreciate I have a number of city centre residents asking about bus delays at the moment. I am asking them about making the southbound diversion off Magdalen Street permanent to aid social distancing.”

READ MORE: ‘Parents have a responsibility’: top Conservative refuses to support campaign to feed hungry children

A county council spokesman said: “We continue to honour the bus charter and take punctuality of bus services very seriously.

“Whenever there are planned works or major schemes proposed, we involve major bus operators as we develop traffic management plans, so bus disruption can be minimised as much as possible.”

He added: “In regards to the Tombland works, First Bus were heavily involved in re-planning services, determining one-way traffic flow, and were instrumental in deciding where temporary stops should be located.

“A lot is done to encourage motorists to avoid the area while work is being carried out, but with any major scheme, if the same number of vehicles want to use the more limited road network, there will be delays that are outside the bus operators’ control. We are monitoring the situation closely and where possible taking action to minimise delays.”

READ MORE: Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £2.5m revamp

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Motorists face six weeks of disruption at busy junction

Work to install new traffic lights will mean six weeks of disuption on the Norwich ring road. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Alan Partridge to return for new series of This Time

Alan Partridge is to return to television screens with a new series of This Time. Photo: Steve Adams

‘Bus delays’ due to Tombland works, councillor warns

Works to improve Tombland for pedestrians and cyclists has begun. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY