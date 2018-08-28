Search

Airport bosses vow to withdraw safety fears over 328-home development - if conditions are met

PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 January 2019

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

A housing scheme looking to place more than 300 homes close to Norwich International Airport is due to be decided this week - plans which attracted safety fears from airport bosses.

Developer Taylor Wimpey has received outline planning permission to build up to 350 homes on land at St Faith’s Road in Old Catton, which neighbours the edge of the airport.

The fine details of the scheme are recommended for approval by Broadland District Council’s officers, with councillors asked to rubber stamp the plans this week.

The reserved matters application sets out that the development would consist of 328 homes, a mixture of one to five-bedroom properties and would deliver more than 100 affordable homes.

However, bosses at the airport have stressed that they can not support the scheme unless a range of conditions are met by the developers.

These include making sure street lights and solar panels do not dazzle pilots and air traffic controllers once the development has been completed.

A spokesman said: “As a consultee to this application we have lodged an objection but have stressed that we would withdraw it provided a number of conditions are met as part of any consent.

“These include that any street lighting faces downwards and not up, and that any solar panels are positioned to avoid glare so they do not distract pilots or air traffic controllers.  “We have asked that landscaping is constructed to not attract birds and that we be notified in advance about the erection of any cranes during construction.

“These are all prudent steps that can be expected of any development near an airport. We have met with the developers and provided these conditions are followed we don’t believe the scheme will have any impact on our operations.”

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: “We have worked closely with the airport’s safeguarding team over the last 12 months to ensure that our proposals meet their approval.

“Should our proposals receive approval from Broadland District Council’s planning authority, we will continue to engage with the airport’s safeguarding team throughout the construction phase of the development.”

The application is due to be decided by members of Broadland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 9.

With part of the site in Norwich City Council’s jurisdiction, the developers also require the approval of City Hall to allow the development to go ahead.

