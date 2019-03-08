Delight as £6.1m to be pumped into transport schemes across city area

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Public transport users, cyclists and pedestrians in Norwich all stand to benefit from a £6.1m cash injection following a successful funding bid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The completion and opening of Norwich City Council’s new Rose Lane multi-storey car park in Mountergate. Cllr Mike Stonard. Photo : Steve Adams The completion and opening of Norwich City Council’s new Rose Lane multi-storey car park in Mountergate. Cllr Mike Stonard. Photo : Steve Adams

Projects including a major revamp of the city’s bus station costing close to £1m have been given funding from Westminster, after the city became one of 12 nationwide to succeed in bids for cash.

The Transforming Cities bid, which was submitted last year, touted just short of £7m of transport improvement schemes, including the bus station revamp, works to Prince of Wales Road and new cycle lanes.

In the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, it was revealed the city had received £6.1m in the latest wave of funding, which will bring a number of schemes to life.

Close to £1m of this will be spent on providing extra seating, solar panels and technological improvements at Norwich bus station.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve Adams Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve Adams

The money will also support improved cycle links between Norwich and Wymondham and in Thorpe St Andrews through Transport for Norwich’s pedalways scheme, contribute towards the Prince of Wales Road area revamp and help set up a bicycle sharing scheme.

The bid was lodged by Transport for Norwich, a joint venture between Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council.

Mike Stonard, city council cabinet member for sustainable development, said: “This is excellent news for the city and a fine example of the collaborative work of the highways partnership.

“It really demonstrates the hard work and effectiveness that went into the bid and is very pleasing to see.”

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said: “I’ve campaigned hard for this bid to succeed because it will really help people get around Norwich, especially to their jobs.

“Getting more good jobs for Norwich is a top priority for me and this £6.1m will help make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said the enhancements would “help transform the city’s transport systems by reducing congestion and improving journeys for passengers across the city”.

While the majority of the schemes included in the bid were successful, calls for a £1.1m contribution towards a new roundabout at Plumstead Road and a car sharing scheme fell on deaf ears.