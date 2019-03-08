Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Delight as £6.1m to be pumped into transport schemes across city area

PUBLISHED: 17:20 13 March 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Public transport users, cyclists and pedestrians in Norwich all stand to benefit from a £6.1m cash injection following a successful funding bid.

The completion and opening of Norwich City Council’s new Rose Lane multi-storey car park in Mountergate. Cllr Mike Stonard. Photo : Steve AdamsThe completion and opening of Norwich City Council’s new Rose Lane multi-storey car park in Mountergate. Cllr Mike Stonard. Photo : Steve Adams

Projects including a major revamp of the city’s bus station costing close to £1m have been given funding from Westminster, after the city became one of 12 nationwide to succeed in bids for cash.

The Transforming Cities bid, which was submitted last year, touted just short of £7m of transport improvement schemes, including the bus station revamp, works to Prince of Wales Road and new cycle lanes.

In the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, it was revealed the city had received £6.1m in the latest wave of funding, which will bring a number of schemes to life.

Close to £1m of this will be spent on providing extra seating, solar panels and technological improvements at Norwich bus station.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve AdamsNorwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve Adams

The money will also support improved cycle links between Norwich and Wymondham and in Thorpe St Andrews through Transport for Norwich’s pedalways scheme, contribute towards the Prince of Wales Road area revamp and help set up a bicycle sharing scheme.

The bid was lodged by Transport for Norwich, a joint venture between Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council.

Mike Stonard, city council cabinet member for sustainable development, said: “This is excellent news for the city and a fine example of the collaborative work of the highways partnership.

“It really demonstrates the hard work and effectiveness that went into the bid and is very pleasing to see.”

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said: “I’ve campaigned hard for this bid to succeed because it will really help people get around Norwich, especially to their jobs.

“Getting more good jobs for Norwich is a top priority for me and this £6.1m will help make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said the enhancements would “help transform the city’s transport systems by reducing congestion and improving journeys for passengers across the city”.

While the majority of the schemes included in the bid were successful, calls for a £1.1m contribution towards a new roundabout at Plumstead Road and a car sharing scheme fell on deaf ears.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Homeless father died underneath unconscious friend after they downed bottle of vodka in 15 minutes

Remigijus Balsevicius (right), pictured here with his son Vykintas, was found dead on the bottom of a stairwell in Old Post Office Court, Norwich. Picture: Vykintas Balsevicius

Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Teacher dismissed amid physical abuse allegations

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists