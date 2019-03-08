Future of failed care home finally sealed as flats plan is approved

Northgate House care home, Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

The future of a failed care home has finally been sealed, after initial attempts to redevelop it faltered.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northgate House, on Links Avenue in Hellesdon, was ordered to close in August 2018 after being rated inadequate by inspectors in all areas - one of just 14 nationwide to receive this rating.

You may also want to watch:

Following its closure, owner Ziggy Ruhomutally lodged a bid to convert the former home into 11 studio flats and a shared dwelling of six units.

However, this scheme was refused by the council in November 2018, leading to a renewed bid being lodged in August of this year.

This approach instead called for the former care home to be converted into a trio of three-bedroom flats, along with parking spaces for six cars.

On Wednesday, members of Broadland Council planning committee gave the green light for the scheme to go ahead, more than a year after the home was ordered to close.