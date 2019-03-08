Search

Future of failed care home finally sealed as flats plan is approved

PUBLISHED: 16:17 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 02 October 2019

Northgate House care home, Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Northgate House care home, Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The future of a failed care home has finally been sealed, after initial attempts to redevelop it faltered.

Northgate House, on Links Avenue in Hellesdon, was ordered to close in August 2018 after being rated inadequate by inspectors in all areas - one of just 14 nationwide to receive this rating.

Following its closure, owner Ziggy Ruhomutally lodged a bid to convert the former home into 11 studio flats and a shared dwelling of six units.

However, this scheme was refused by the council in November 2018, leading to a renewed bid being lodged in August of this year.

This approach instead called for the former care home to be converted into a trio of three-bedroom flats, along with parking spaces for six cars.

On Wednesday, members of Broadland Council planning committee gave the green light for the scheme to go ahead, more than a year after the home was ordered to close.

