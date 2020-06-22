Search

Advanced search

Council acts after concerns about ex-offender’s link to village hall site

PUBLISHED: 15:33 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 22 June 2020

Andrew Lamb's company runs the North Wootton village hall website which people can hire for events. Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Andrew Lamb's company runs the North Wootton village hall website which people can hire for events. Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

A parish council is ending a contract with a social media company after it emerged its founder had been convicted for possessing indecent images of children.

As reported earlier this month, concerns were raised by residents with North Wootton Parish Council about the involvement of Lamb Social Media with the village hall website.

You may also want to watch:

The company is run by Andrew Lamb who, then known as Andrew Bayliss, was jailed for 10 months in July 2015 for possessing indecent images of children.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

The parish council told one of the residents that it had considered the “impact to the community and request that the village hall committee end the contract of employment with Lamb Social Media with immediate effect”.

A spokesman for Lamb Social Media previously said no breach of restrictions had taken place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Man fought with dogs that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk

Bruce Rainbow, 23, from Clacton in Essex, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Police