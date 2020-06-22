Council acts after concerns about ex-offender’s link to village hall site

A parish council is ending a contract with a social media company after it emerged its founder had been convicted for possessing indecent images of children.

As reported earlier this month, concerns were raised by residents with North Wootton Parish Council about the involvement of Lamb Social Media with the village hall website.

The company is run by Andrew Lamb who, then known as Andrew Bayliss, was jailed for 10 months in July 2015 for possessing indecent images of children.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

The parish council told one of the residents that it had considered the “impact to the community and request that the village hall committee end the contract of employment with Lamb Social Media with immediate effect”.

A spokesman for Lamb Social Media previously said no breach of restrictions had taken place.

