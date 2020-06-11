Search

Council reviews businessman’s link to website after concerns raised about past child sexual offence

11 June, 2020 - 06:06
Andrew Lamb's company runs the North Wootton village hall website which people can hire for events. Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Andrew Lamb's company runs the North Wootton village hall website which people can hire for events. Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

A parish council has asked the businessman behind its village hall website to “step away” while it investigates concerns about his previous conviction for possession of indecent images of children.

Concerns were raised by residents with North Wootton Parish Council last week about the involvement of Andrew Lamb’s company, Lamb Social Media, with the village hall website. The hall is hired out for events and people can book on its website. But a spokesman for Lamb Social Media said no breach of restrictions had taken place by the business being involved with the village hall.

Police also said it was not a criminal matter.

Mr Lamb, then known as Andrew Bayliss, was jailed for 10 months in July 2015 for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children on his laptop. The former teacher also admitted one charge of distributing an image by using a fake social media account.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

His company now runs social media and websites for other organisations, including the village hall.

However, after the concerns were raised at a public meeting on Thursday, chairman of the parish council Sarah Crome said the council was looking into the matter with the “utmost urgency”.

The parish council emailed one of the residents, who raised concerns, on Tuesday and said that they had asked Mr Lamb to “step away from any connection to North Wootton Village Hall while we are looking into this matter”.

The parish council said it was unable to comment further when contacted by this newspaper.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We are aware of concerns raised at a recent parish council meeting. The matter has been reviewed and we can confirm no criminal offences have been committed.”

A spokesman for Lamb Social Media said in a statement that the telephone number to book events at the hall went to Mr Lamb’s partner’s mobile and not to Mr Lamb himself.

Contact details from the booking form on the website also do not go to Mr Lamb, the spokesperson said, but to a booking clerk.

They added: “No breach of restrictions is taking place by the business being employed by the village hall.”

