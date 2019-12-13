Search

North West Norfolk MP increases majority of outgoing veteran

PUBLISHED: 06:08 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:15 13 December 2019

New North West Norfolk MP James Wild with supporters. Picture: Simon Parkin

The retirement of veteran Tory Sir Henry Bellingham has seen the torch in North West Norfolk pass the James Wild who increased the outgoing MP's majority of 13,788 to 19,992.

North West Norfolk Labour candidate Jo Rust. Picture: Simon ParkinNorth West Norfolk Labour candidate Jo Rust. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sir Henry decision to stand down create potential for an upset in a four-horse race with Jo Rust (Labour), Rob Colwell (Lib Dem) and Michael de Whalley (Green).

But in the end it was a hugely decisive result in one of the strongest Brexit supporting constituencies in the region.

The victorious Conservative said: "It is an incredible privilege and honour to be elected as a new MP for North West Norfolk to replace Henry Bellingham who had such a strong local record here.

"I think this result shows a great desire to get Brexit done. It looks like we will have a Conservative one nation government that will interest and focus on the priorities of the people in this constituency. I will work for every person and every part of North West Norfolk.

"I look forward for voting for the new Brexit deal and moving forward with a positive ambitious agenda under Boris Johnson."

Labour candidate Jo Rust, who was standing for the third time in the seat, saw her number of votes fall to 10,705 from the 15,620 she received in 2017.

"I can't put a positive spin on it. I am incredible disappointed," she said.

"We worked so hard and the response we had on the doorstep was so positive a total contrast to the results this evening. I feel so desperately sorry for all the young people who supported us.

"But it is quite clear that the people of North West Norfolk, as they did in the European referendum, have most decisively voted to leave the European Union. They want Brexit and to get Brexit done, but I am concerned about what will happen after that."

