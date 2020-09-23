Search

North Walsham Wetherspoon pub ‘still on the agenda’ says firm

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 23 September 2020

The old North Walsham Town Council offices. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The old North Walsham Town Council offices. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

Surveys to establish how much work will be necessary to bring an historic North Walsham building, which was once earmarked to be a JD Wetherspoon pub, back into use are underway.

Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But since then no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm consistently saying it wanted to move to the town.

Earlier in September, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said plans for North Walsham branch were “still on the agenda” despite the firm having stopped development of new pubs “for the time being”, and that various parts of the deal would still need to be agreed.

In August, a meeting of North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), heard it would be helpful to clarify JD Wetherspoon’s position on The Cedars “once and for all.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Wetherspoon issue has become town’s ‘very own Brexit’

The meeting heard that the estates and asset strategy manager for the scheme had not heard from Wetherspoon for some time.

Meeting attendees also heard a condition survey and feasibility study were being carried out to provide updates on the property and to establish the cost of any work that was needed to refurbish it.

At the latest meeting of the HAZ working party held on Tuesday, September 22, members heard from project manager, Jenni Jordan, who updated the committee on the progress at The Cedars.

READ MORE: Wetherspoon issue back on the agenda in Norfolk town

She said various surveys of the building, including asbestos, electrical and drainage surveys of the building and the land it sits on were in progress or had already been completed.

Ms Jordan said following these a survey to find out “how much it will cost to bring [the building] back into use” would be carried out after which potential uses for the building could be explored.

The North Walsham High Street HAZ project is a four-year programme of works which, partly funded by Historic England, aims to celebrate and enhance North Walsham’s unique historic character and rich heritage.

The project aims to carry out building improvements, repair and restore The Cedars, improve the Market Place and navigation around the town centre.

