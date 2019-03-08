Search

Booklet marking 100 years of local Labour party delivered to record office

PUBLISHED: 11:23 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 17 September 2019

A booklet celebrating 100 years of the North Norfolk Labour Party has been delivered to the Record office to be remembered forever. Picture: David Russell

Archant

A booklet celebrating 100 years of the North Norfolk Labour Party has been delivered to Norfolk Record Office to be remembered forever.

Author David Russell put together the publication, called The Banner Bright, which details the history of the local party.

It tells the story of local Labour MPs, as well memories of members, past party workers, and candidates.

Mr Russell said: "It's now In the safe hands of the Norfolk Record Office for posterity giving those interested in local political and social history in the time to come to research what has gone before."

A celebratory dinner will be taking place on October 12 at North Walsham Community Centre.

For further details please contact Jeanne Heal on 07855723216 or email jeanneheal3@gmail.com.

For all booklet enquiries contact to David Russell 01263 761419 or e-mail redrussell88@gmail.com.

