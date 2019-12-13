Video

Profile of North Norfolk's new MP

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

North Norfolk's new MP has a strong background in business and local politics.

Conservative Duncan Baker, 40, has been elected to replace Sir Norman Lamb as the constituency's representative in parliament.

Mr Baker, who lives in Aylmerton, near Sheringham, is proud to have been 'born and bred' in north Norfolk. He attended Gresham's School in Holt before studying business at Nottingham Trent and then qualifying as a chartered accountant. He worked for the finance director of Archant before joining the CT Baker Group in 2008, becoming a director overseeing finance and IT four year later.

Mr Baker said: "Over the last 11 years this has been a strategic role, helping direct strategy which has seen the group become one of the most diverse and successful family businesses in the region."

Mr Baker married 10 years ago, and he and wife Nina have two daughters; Isabelle, eight and Eleanor, four.

He said his family, along with being selected to run for the Tories in North Norfolk, were his proudest achievements.

Mr Baker said the best advice he had been given came from two chairmen he had worked with.

He said: "One taught me humility which as a younger man I needed.

"The other gave me the most important advice anyone has ever given, which was to 'just be yourself, and don't try to be anyone else.' It hugely inspired me and also gave me the courage and self-belief to pursue my dreams, to realise one's potential and without that kindness and encouragement I wouldn't be where I am today."

Mr Baker said his hobbies were spending time with family, DIY, gardening, cycling, golf and going for walks along the coast. He said his favourite dishes were his wife's lasagne and potato salad, and his favourite sports teams were Norwich City, and the 1996 Williams Formula One team, which made Damon Hill world champion.

Mr Baker said his main priorities as an MP would be promoting jobs and growth, encouraging housing, improving rural broadband and mobile signal, Brexit and health care.

Mr Baker is also the Tories' group leader on North Norfolk District Council, a position he will now resign.