New signs at public places target north Norfolk dog owners

Dogs being walked on Cromer's promenade. North Noroflk District Council has introduced new public space protection orders to give guidance to dog walkers about where they can go. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Dog walkers are to be kept on a tighter leash due to new ‘public space protection orders’ (PSPOs) in north Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council has introduced the PSPOs to replace its previous regime of dog control orders.

The rules are intended to keep dogs on leads and out of places such as beaches over the peak tourist season and neighbourhood play areas.

As part of the scheme, the council has put new signs at its public spaces to advise dog owners where they can and cannot go with their pets, and whether or not a lead is need. Rangers will be patrolling the areas to make sure the rules are being followed.

Emily Capps, the council’s environmental protection manager, said: “The new signage helps members of the public to clearly identify where restrictions apply.

“The council’s environmental protection rangers will be working in these areas to ensure the restrictions are being followed.

“PSPOs allow the public and dog walkers to safely enjoy the vast range of open spaces we have in North Norfolk.”

Dogs are banned from beaches at Bacton, Cromer, Mundesley, Overstrand, Sea Palling, West Runton, Walcott and Sheringham from May 1 to September 30, and they must be on a lead if they are walked on the seaside promenades at this time of year.

Other areas where PSPOs are in place include North Lodge Garden and the Meadow in Cromer, Goggs Mill picnic area, Trap Lane playing field and Hayes Lane in Fakenham, and the play area at Ingoworth.

They are also in place at North Walsham Memorial Park, Recreation Road in Stalham and Lane Playing Field in Sculthorpe Moor, as well as other locations, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/environmental-protection/where-you-can-and-cant-take-your-dog for a full list.

The new signs uses Ordnance Survey maps to show what restrictions apply where and suggest alternative spots for dog walking, such as country parks, where there are fewer restrictions.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “I am pleased to see these public space protection orders implemented in North Norfolk.

“PSPOs replace dog control orders which is a term the public may be more familiar with.”