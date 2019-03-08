Councillors quizzed over plans for £2m property investment company

Norfolk councillors have been questioned about a “lack of clarity and detail” in their plans for a property investment company.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) agreed to use £2m of reserve funding to establish the limited company in their budget for 2019/20.

But at the final full meeting of the current council on Wednesday, April 24, John Lee, leader of the opposition Conservative group, said: “We are concerned that to date there has been almost no information or detail supporting this proposal.

“Members should have the opportunity to debate the pros and cons of establishing such a company.”

He proposed members be allowed to assess the proposal and that it be scrutinised by “an appropriate body”.

Council leader Sarah Butikofer, said information would be provided to councillors and that scrutiny of the process would “absolutely” be carried out.

Both motions were passed unanimously by councillors.