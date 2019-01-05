Search

Council looks on the bright side of life and approves solar panel plans

05 January, 2019 - 10:37
Solar panels will soon grace the roof of North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Cromer. Photo: Bill Smith

Solar panels will soon grace the roof of North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Cromer. Photo: Bill Smith

Sunny north Norfolk weather will soon be put to good use by the district council, which is planning to spend £225,000 on adding 390 solar panels to its Cromer headquarters.

Councillors at North Norfolk District Council have approved the scheme proposed last year at a development committee meeting on Friday (January 4).

Karen Ward, portfolio holder planning and housing, said: “The benefits to the environment in terms of energy savings are good news for north Norfolk residents.

“The committee was reassured that all necessary measures had been taken to minimise the visual impact of this installation on the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The council hopes the 150-kilowatt photovoltaic array on top of the Holt Road building will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and cut its use of grid-supplied power by around 40pc, freeing up cash for other uses.





