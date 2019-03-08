Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'A costly lesson' - Council agrees to scrap combined £5.5m projects

PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 23 August 2019

North Norfolk District Councils Cabinet. Left to right: Greg Hayman, Richard Kershaw, Sarah Bütikofer, Eric Seward, Karen Ward, Andrew Brown, Angie Fitch-Tillett, Virginia Gay and Nigel Lloyd. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk District Councils Cabinet. Left to right: Greg Hayman, Richard Kershaw, Sarah Bütikofer, Eric Seward, Karen Ward, Andrew Brown, Angie Fitch-Tillett, Virginia Gay and Nigel Lloyd. Picture: NNDC

NNDC

Councillors have warned that lessons must be learned following the collapse of two major schemes in the north of the county.

John Rest, leader of the Independent group at North Norfolk District Council Picture: MARK BULLIMOREJohn Rest, leader of the Independent group at North Norfolk District Council Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk District Council cabinet members have agreed to pull the plug on two costly projects set in motion by its previous administration - the Egmere Business Zone and Cromer Tennis Hub.

Both projects, which would have seen a combined investment of around £5.5m, had ended up in troubled waters through various complications the council had not anticipated.

Members of the cabinet unanimously agreed to halt both projects, with councillors across the political spectrum warning there must not be repeat failures.

Between the two projects, more than £500,000 of public money has been spent, with the council left having to find ways of mitigating for the losses.

Nigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDCNigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDC

In both cases, councillors were critical of the level of risk assessments carried out before decisions were made, which is something it was agreed needed to be addressed.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Butikofer, leader of the Liberal Democrat-led council, said: "We need to be much more challenging with risk assessment in future and make sure we have them all bottomed down.

"This is incredibly important as this is public money."

John Rest, leader of the Independent group on NNDC, called for a cross-party working group to be set up to identify how the risks of the projects had not been identified sooner.

Conservative councillor Nigel Dixon added: "This is a costly lesson in risk management and control - particularly with the tennis hub. Had certain pieces of information been made available I feel a different decision could have been made."

The tennis hub project, which would have seen £3.3m invested in a new sporting facility on land at Cromer Academy, stalled in part due to a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association.

Mr Dixon said the possibility of this situation had not been considered by officers.

However, while the committee agreed to scrap the sports centre element of the project, smaller investments in other tennis facilities across the district will be honoured.

And while the overall Egmere scheme has been put on ice, it was agreed the site near Fakenham would retain its enterprise zone status should potential investors come forward.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for City’s Premier League push

Fit-again defender Christoph Zimmermann is closing in a return to the Norwich City squad Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Press conference RECAP: Klose fit for Norwich but Chelsea suffer Kante blow

Timm Klose at Norwich City's training on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Driver charged £2,000 after being fined 20 times in one month at same car park

Stuart Rogers was fined £2000 but claims he 'did not use the car park'. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists