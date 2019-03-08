Search

District council names third different cabinet in the space of six months

PUBLISHED: 20:43 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:20 15 May 2019

North Norfolk District Council’'s new Cabinet. Left to right: Greg Hayman, Richard Kershaw, Sarah Bütikofer, Eric Seward, Karen Ward, Andrew Brown, Angie Fitch-Tillett, Virginia Gay and Nigel Lloyd. Picture: NNDC

NNDC

A Norfolk council has revealed its third different cabinet in six months.

Following a comprehensive victory in the local elections for the Liberal Democrats, North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer was tasked with naming a cabinet for the second time since November.

Mrs Butikofer unveiled her selections at the council's full meeting on Wednesday - the first meeting after the party claimed 30 of the 40 available seats on the council.

And having named a cross-party cabinet in November, the Lib Dem leader this time turned to her own party for all but one of her appointments.

Having previously included two Conservative councillors on the cabinet - Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon - Mrs Butikofer this time named a cabinet made up of eight Lib Dems and one independent councillor.

The independent cabinet member is Angie Fitch-Tillet, who continues with the costal portfolio she was offered in November by the council leader.

Meanwhile, Mrs Butikofer also showed faith in three newly-elected members to take on roles - Richard Kershaw, Greg Hayman and Andrew Brown.

She said: "You will notice the cabinet incorporates a number of new faces who bring unique skills and talents to the table. I look forward to working with them all.

"We promise to continue to work collaboratively with all those who profess and demonstrate a keen desire to work cross party for the good of north Norfolk going forwards."

The cabinet announcement also saw the addition of two portfolios, with commercialisation and assets separated from the leader's portfolio and a new special projects responsibility.

Meanwhile, Bacton councillor Clive Stockton succeeded Nicholas Coppack as chairmain of the council, with Jeremy Punchard serving as his vice chairman.

The new cabinet is as follows:

- Sarah Butikofer: council leader and responsible for strategy and corporate services

- Eric Seward: deputy leader and responsible for finance

- Karen Ward: responsible for planning and housing

- Nigel Lloyd: responsible for the environment

- Virginia Gay: responsible for culture and wellbeing

- Angie Fitch-Tillet: responsible for coastal

- Richard Kershaw: responsible for economic and career development

- Greg Hayman: responsible for commercialisation and assets

- Andrew Brown: responsible for special projects

