Council awards grants to north Norfolk football club, harbour and canal

North Walsham and Dilham Canal. Photo: NNDC Archant

A Norfolk council has awarded its latest round of funding to community projects.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has given its support to Holt United Football Club, Cley Harbour, the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust, Dilham Village Hall, Great Ryburgh Playing Field, Honing Village Club, the Holt Discharged Soldier and Sailors Federation allotments society, and Cley Parish Council.

The funding was awarded in the form of Big Society Fund grants totalling more than £63,000.

An NNDC spokesman said: “The council is delighted to be able to support such a vast range of community projects across the district.

“The Big Society Fund grant is a great way to make the dreams of the community a reality and improve the lives of the people of north Norfolk.”

Since the fund started in 2012, NNDC has awarded over £1,827,861 to 240 community projects in Norfolk.

For more information about the application process, visit www.northnorfolk.org/bsf or contact the BSF team on supporting.communities@north-norfolk.gov.uk or 01263 513811.