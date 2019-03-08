North Norfolk to get electric vehicle charging points in £249,000 council project

Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC Archant

A new council project worth £249,000 could see six car parks in north Norfolk fitted with electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have decided to apply for a grant from central government to help with the costs of installing 38 EV charging points.

At a full council meeting in NNDC's Cromer office last night, councillors unanimously voted for the decision to add EV charging points to the six car parks.

Six charging points would be added to Meadow Car Park in Cromer (costing £31,540), Stearman's Yard in Wells (£37,540), Morris Street in Sheringham (£37,540) and Albert Street in Holt (£31,540).

Four EV charging points would also be added to New Road car park in North Walsham (£30,360 due to a lower UKPN capacity) and six at Queens Road in Fakenham (£48,540 due to higher UKPN costs).

NNDC's Cromer office car park would also receive four charging point costing £31,540, but under different grant funding scheme.

Nigel Lloyd, a north Norfolk district councillor, said: "The number of electric vehicles in the UK is predicted to grow very significantly in coming years with a gradual move away from fossil fuels.

"The charging points will pay for themselves after four and a half years."

Earlier this year, the Government published its strategy "The Road to Zero", outlining steps towards cleaner road transport.

Part of this strategy was to highlight their £4.5million investment in support of EV owners and potential owners who do not have facilities to charge at home.

This investment is made in the form of grants awarded to local authorities who are able to offer suitable alternative provision, such as through the use of their public car parks.

Mr Lloyd said: "Quite clearly, the proposed project fits well with the council's commitment to climate change and environmental sustainability and, although public car park chargers will not reduce the Council's carbon footprint, this should be seen as the council providing community leadership by enabling others to make the move to EV's by providing the facilities to charge in public places."

The council have said the charging points could be delivered within the first year of funding.