Have your say on 'important' Heritage Action Zone document

People are being asked to give their views on the historic centre of a coastal town.

Residents, businesses and interested parties are being encouraged to have their say on draft design guidance for the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).

A consultation is under way as views are sought to shape the planning guidance for the North Lowestoft HAZ, to help ensure any future works respect the historic character of the area.

The draft North Lowestoft HAZ design guide supplementary planning document is being consulted on for six weeks until Friday January 24, 2020. The North Lowestoft HAZ is a project carried out in partnership with Historic England, Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust which will run until the end of March 2023.

East Suffolk Council is actively supporting the HAZ programme of work, including through the commissioning and production of this design guide.

Following the consultation, the council will consider the comments received prior to finalising the document early next year. The HAZ focusses on the historic High Street, the 11 steep narrow Scores, historic smokehouses and net stores, the Victorian parks of north Lowestoft, and the large scale employment area known as the PowerPark. The project will provide support, training, advice and grant funding to bring buildings back into use as housing or commercial spaces.

Research and a programme of community activities will make sure that the heritage of the area becomes better-known and valued.

The production of the design guide supplementary planning document will provide guidance for new development and alterations to ensure they are designed to respect the historic character of the HAZ area.

David Ritchie, portfolio holder for planning and coastal management, said: "The production of this design guidance is an important part of the North Lowestoft HAZ project, which will ensure that development in the area reflects the importance of its heritage. I strongly encourage anyone who has an interest in this area and its buildings to get involved."

The draft HAZ design guide supplementary planning document can be read and commented upon via www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/HAZ