Railway bridge improvements could provide ‘a safe route with access for all’

PUBLISHED: 13:48 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:48 14 November 2018

Investigations to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans on the bridge. Picture: Waveney District Council

Investigations to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans on the bridge. Picture: Waveney District Council

Investigations are under way as part of an exciting new project that is aiming to improve access for all over a Victorian brick bridge.

The UK sustainable transport charity Sustrans is working with Waveney District Council to investigate the viability of improving access for all over the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft.

The existing Victorian brick bridge – which is located on the south west corner of Normanston Park in Lowestoft – is currently accessible for pedestrians only. It has a stepped access with unsurfaced paths either side to Constable Close and Harbour Road.

With survey work being planned to take place before the end of the year, a wider consultation on plans for the new structure over the railway line will be carried out in the New Year.

Speaking about the project, Philip Broadbent Yale, Sustrans Network Development Manager, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to provide a safe route with access for all between east and west Lowestoft.”

Michael Ladd, cabinet member for economic development and tourism at Waveney District Council, said: “This work is part of the wider Connecting Lowestoft programme, the umbrella for a range of wider schemes designed to improve transport and infrastructure within Lowestoft.

“Funding for the feasibility stage at Normanston Bridge has been raised from a Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers from other projects in the town.”

