Woman's flat windows nailed shut by council for more than a year

Cambria Gayfer, 51, lives on the 13th floor of Normandy Tower. She said the council have nailed shut her windows because they were loose and falling down, but that was a year ago. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

A woman has waited more than a year for her windows to be fixed after the council bolted them shut.

Cambria Gayfer, 51, has lived in Normandie Tower, in Rouen Road, Norwich, for three years in a one bedroom flat on the 13th floor.

This time last year, the council nailed shut the windows in her lounge and kitchen after they became loose, leaving only her bedroom window for ventilation.

But since then, her windows have remained shut, even through the blistering heat during the summer months.

"It was unbearable," Miss Gayfer said. "I was pouring with sweat.

"It was like living in a goldfish bowl, people stopped coming round."

Norwich City Council said the windows were secured for safety reasons, but admitted that it was not "an acceptable long term solution".

A council spokesman said: "A window replacement programme forms part of our housing maintenance plan for all 454 properties across our eight tower blocks.

"We are carefully planning this work alongside other important maintenance needed at the blocks."

Miss Gayfer said she was with her friends when the window in her lounge had become loose and crashed to the floor behind her sofa.

"I'm just glad nobody got hurt," she said. "If it had come forward anymore it could have smashed on someone's head."

Around four months later, her kitchen window had to be nailed shut after it became loose.

During the summer, Miss Gayfer said she asked the council for a fan while she waited for her windows to be fixed but was directed to Argos instead.

She said providing her with a fan was "the least they could've done".

Miss Gayfer said she has asked the council numerous times to fix her windows and has lodged a complaint.

She still has not been given a date of when the windows will be fixed.

"I've had people come round to have a look at it lots of times," she said. "They come to the door and say 'I've been here before'.

"I have no idea when they will fix it."