Norman Lamb teams up with Martin Lewis to demand end to threatening debt letters

UK Parliment Offical Norman Lamb Archant

A Norfolk MP has teamed up with financial expert Martin Lewis to demand an end to intimidating debt collection letters which can lead to suicide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk, is due to lead a debate in Westminster Hall today (Tuesday) in support of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute's Stop the Debt Threats campaign.

The institute's research found more than 100,000 people in debt attempt to take their own life in England every year.

And while there are a wide range of reasons which contribute to people becoming suicidal, one factor which can make people feel there is no way out is letters from creditors.

It is an issue financial expert Martin Lewis, founder and chairman of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, previously said was "destroying lives".

Helen Undy, chief executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: "The rules on debt collection letters were meant to ensure that people know their rights and where to get help, but they're having the opposite effect. Instead, the intimidating and threatening language of these letters can leave people hopeless and unsure where to turn.

"But a simple change in these out-of-date rules could genuinely save lives. We're very grateful that Norman Lamb is leading this debate to highlight these issues, and that MPs from across the political spectrum are supporting it. Now we need the Government to act - it can't continue to sit by and allow these intimidating letters to ruin people's lives."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lamb is a member of the charity's advisory board, alongside MP colleagues Johnny Mercer and Luciana Berger.

The charity said the letters those in debt receive are often written in intimidating and complex language, and can feature threats of court action right at the top. Receiving these letters from multiple lenders on a daily basis can leave people feeling threatened and unable to see a solution to their situation.

Their campaign to make changes to the letters has been backed by Mind, the Samaritans, Citizens Advice and Royal College of Psychiatrists.

And more than 6,000 people previously signed a petition calling for change.

Writing in The Times Mr Lamb said: "Money and Mental Health's research shows that for people in problem debt, the intimidating letters they receive from lenders are a huge factor and can leave them feeling utterly without hope.

"Take, for example, the tragic case of Jerome Rogers, a young motorbike courier from south London, whose was the focus of the BBC drama Killed By My Debt. Jerome took his own life at the age of only 20 after receiving two £65 traffic fines that escalated to more than £1,000 of debt.

"His mother, Tracey, believes that the combination of the intimidating letters he received and the threatening bailiffs who came to his home were significant factors in his death. She also says that if the letters hadn't been so frightening, and if Jerome had been able to get the right support when he needed it, he would be here today."

He added: "What's particularly galling is that lenders are in fact forced to send these threatening debt letters due to out-of-date legislation introduced nearly 50 years ago. The content of debt letters is dictated by rules in the Consumer Credit Act (1974), which compels lenders to use obscure and intimidating language. It also obliges them to include obsolete advice for people in debt to consult their solicitor, which overlooks the availability of free debt support from charities such as StepChange and Citizens Advice, and the fact that for many people, access to a solicitor is impossible."

The debate is due to begin at 4pm.