Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'She knew only torture lay ahead' - Daughter faced police questioning after cancer-stricken mother took her own life

PUBLISHED: 18:03 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 04 July 2019

Norman Lamb speaking in a debate on assisted dying. Photo: House of Commons

Norman Lamb speaking in a debate on assisted dying. Photo: House of Commons

House of Commons

A north Norfolk daughter was subjected to police questioning after her cancer-stricken mother chose to take her own life.

Sir Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk, highlighted the case in a debate on assisted dying in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Sir Norman said he had been contacted by a constituent Zoe Marley, whose mother Judith was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in January 2018.

Because Judith Marley had nursed her own mother with cancer, and had seen "numerous bad deaths", Sir Norman, reading from Zoe Marley's letter, said: "From the outset she announced that she would not let the cancer do its worst, but would formulate a plan to escape the terror - no matter how marvellous palliative care, she did not want it.

"She was a very private person, her death should have been a private affair, instead of the circus it became."

Sir Norman said in July 2018, Mrs Marley made an attempt on her own life, but was found in the garden - "her most cherished place" - by her daughter, where she was still alive and started to come round.

Sir Norman said: "Her daughter was then placed in an impossible, insidious, position, not knowing whether to call an ambulance. Her mother did not want resuscitation.

"And yet ultimately she felt, because of the impossible situation she was in, she had to call an ambulance."

Reading again from the letter, Sir Norman said: "Her wishes to stay as home and not be admitted to hospital were my priority as her lasting power of attorney. But was I technically assisting her suicide? My lack of action could be considered as supporting a suicide. I was terrified of the consequences of my inactivity."

An ambulance was called and a doctor also came to the house, who Sir Norman said was unsympathetic.

"He said he had spoken to an on-call psychiatrist," the letter said. "And he was within his rights to call the police so they could take her to hospital. He was threatening and arrogant and telling my mum if she died there would be a police investigation. It all made me sick to the stomach.

You may also want to watch:

"All this time my beautiful mum laid outside while my daughter held her hand."

The doctor did call the police and three officers arrived, which was branded "demeaning and frightening". But they were said to be unsure what to do, even when shown paperwork, and called the situation a "grey area".

"After much consideration they insisted they take my mum to hospital," the letter said. "I was now indignant and focussed on what my mum wanted, I made it very clear I would obstruct them. I felt everyone was trying to cover their backs."

Eventually, Mrs Marley was allowed to stay at home, after contact was made with A&E and a manager confirmed that they would not be able to treat her due to her wishes.

"Finally at 3am they brought my mum inside," the letter said.

A month later the symptoms from Mrs Marley's brain metastasis - where cancer has spread - began to present themselves.

"The pain in her head was unbearable and the constant vomiting made keeping pain medication down almost impossible.

"And so ultimately on Friday 17th August my mum had had enough, she knew only torture lay ahead."

Mrs Marley overdosed and by Saturday morning, she was dead.

Zoe Marley said: "My family and myself felt broken and traumatised, but our ordeal wasn't over, I was questioned by the police all morning.

"I was heartbroken, the mental and physical torture I had to witness was now followed by a police interrogation."

Sir Norman said: "Can we in all conscience put families through this awful trauma? That is the reality of the grey area that currently exists in the law. It is the individual and not the state who should decide, in a period of terminal illness, whether they bring their life to an end."

Most Read

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tax manager jailed for stealing £247,000 from clients

Tim Bash from Lovewell Blake pictured in 2005. Photo: Archant

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) David Pattison and Gavin Xavier. (Bottom row left to right) Florenc Xhaferrllari and Salah Hadi. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Ma’am in yarn: Norfolk knitters produce life-size Queen and 1953 coronation village

Group of knitting-mad ladies based in Caston spent six months and hundreds of balls of wool making a life-sized model of the Queen and 60 other woolen figures to recreate village life in 1953, the year of her coronation. The Queen and figures are now on display in Caston church. Lois Gill (blue top) and Penny Evans Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists