Search

Advanced search

Video

Party's defeat was 'blindingly obvious' and campaign 'painful', says ex-MP

PUBLISHED: 11:31 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 13 December 2019

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Former MP Norman Lamb says his party's loss in North Norfolk was "blindingly obvious", as he reflected on a painful campaign which reinforced his decision to stand down.

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYConservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Lamb, who had held the seat for the Liberal Democrats since 2001, revealed he would be stepping down earlier this year to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament.

His replacement, Karen Ward, took 15,357 votes on Thursday, but was beaten by Conservative candidate Duncan Baker, who took 29,792 votes and secured a convincing majority.

Mr Lamb said the result brought an end to a "painful" six weeks, describing an inner torment which left him torn between hopes for Mrs Ward and discomfort at the party's central campaign.

"It is quite a big decision to step away after so long but I felt I had made the right decision," he said, "and the truth is, while there were lots of reasons I stepped down, I couldn't have stood on the Lib Dem manifesto in this election, because I had a fundamental disagreement with its central message.

"It's ended a really difficult and painful period for me."

MORE: Who is North Norfolk's new MP?

He said he had particular misgivings with the party's approach to Brexit, which he said, in his opinion, should have taken a more conciliatory approach.

"As a remainer myself, but as someone who felt we had to accept the outcome, I felt we should engage in discussions about what sort of Brexit we had," he said.

"The tactic from my party, but also remainers in Labour, was to refuse a discussion about Brexit, risk a no-deal Brexit, risk a hard Brexit, in the hope that at the crunch you would get a second referendum.

"The gamble has felt spectacular."

He said he felt the British public has lost patience with politicians and said at times he thought the party had come across "disrespectful".

"All the Bollocks to Brexit stuff," he said, "I think made us come across as disrespectful to those who have taken a different point of view.

"The last six weeks have been really painful because I have felt obliged to knock on doors all the way through the campaign. "That was a) because I had faith in Karen and knew she would be a good MP, but b) because people in north Norfolk have been so lovely to me. I couldn't walk away from party activists, but it's very hard when you disagree with the central premise of the campaign.

"It's a blessed relief that it's over."

He said people in the district had been "unfailingly generous and kind".

"I've known for six weeks that this would be the outcome," he said. "I couldn't share that, but it was blindingly obvious from the first day I went out knocking on doors.

MORE: All the general election results in Norfolk and Waveney

"On most occasions people would thank me, but say they couldn't vote for [my party]. When you know you don't agree either it's hard to object to people making that decision."

He said, looking forward, it was time for "soul searching" for both Labour and the Lib Dems, and time to redefine what a liberal party should stand for in the 21st century.

He said since the 2008 financial crash liberal parties and the centre left hadn't found a convincing way to rebuild the country.

"There needs to be real intellectual thought given to what a liberal party should stand for," he said. "The need for a liberal progressive non-socialist party is as great as ever."

And on prime minister Boris Johnson, he said: "I'm not one of the people who say 'Boris is funny', or 'it's nice having an eccentric leader of the country'.

"I struggle with a politician who seems to find the difference between truth and lies quite difficult.

"The big question is how he will choose to govern - does he continue to associate with the right wing of the Tory party, or, because he does have a big majority, does have choose to govern from closer to the centre?"

Labour's Emma Corlett got 3,895 votes in North Norfolk, while Brexit Party candidate Harry Gwynne received 1,739, in a seat where turnout was roughly 71.4pc.

MORE: Sir Norman Lamb 'horrified' by 'astonishing' exit poll results

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Norwich North Conservative candidate Chloe Smith celebrating her win for The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews attend crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists