Norman Lamb's successor wants to revoke Article 50 and kill Brexit

Sir Norman Lamb's successor wants to revoke Article 50 immediately and kill off Brexit.

Karen Ward, 53, will stand for the Liberal Democrat party in North Norfolk at the next general election.

She has already resigned as North Norfolk District Council's cabinet member for special projects, and given up her allowance, but she will remain as a councillor for Coastal ward, which includes Cley and Blakeney.

Her appointment follows Sir Norman's decision to stand down after 18 years as MP.

She said: "Sir Norman will be a very hard act to follow. His advice was that it's going to be hard work, to listen to what your constituents want, and be yourself.

"We need to revoke Article 50 because no other legislation is getting through parliament, and if we vote for no-deal that will be the only focus for the next 10 years.

"As for a snap election it's important to go back to the people. People did not vote for a no-deal Brexit. We are already finding local residents cannot get medicine.

"We (the Lib Dems) won 30 seats at the last district council elections."

Sir Norman will join her on the campaign trail, but she is not taking it for granted that his supporters will back her.

"I have to earn their respect. Of course, there will be a Norman Lamb factor, but there needs to be a Karen Ward factor as well.

"I want to win but that's down to North Norfolk voters. Before the election I want to go out to as many voters as I can, so they can see I'm trustworthy to represent them."

The mother-of-two added: "When I speak to people who voted Leave, nine out of 10 times the reason why has nothing to do with the European Union. It's about social care, housing, jobs and lack of opportunities."

Born in Bedfordshire, her father's family were fruit farmers in Dersingham, and she spent holidays at West Runton and Hunstanton.

She worked as a civil servant at Westminster and is bilingual in German.

She has written two business books and runs her own research and advisory business, Aditi Unlimited.