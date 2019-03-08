Norman Lamb: 'We have to bring our country together again'

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has said is fearful over who will become Tory leader following Theresa May's resignation.

Mr Lamb, a Liberal Democrat, said: "[Mrs May's leadership] has just reached the inevitable, it was bound to happen sooner or later.

"It's been apparent for a long time that Theresa May was not going to find a way out of this quagmire we are in."

But he said while his initial reaction was one of relief, he said: "I'm also very concerned about what follows."

He said: "I've got a very strong view that we have to bring our country together again and I've favoured seeking compromise.

"I think that's become more difficult now, as time has gone on people have become more and more entrenched in the two positions."

He said he was concerned any leadership race would become a competition between who could be the harder Brexiteer.

He said: "I really fear we will end up in a situation where the divide gets greater."