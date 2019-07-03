Give whistleblowers more protection, urges Norfolk MP

A Norfolk MP has slammed the lack of protection for whistleblowers in the UK, using the example of a north Norfolk bank manager.

Sir Norman Lamb told a House of Commons debate on Wednesday that those who spoke out to expose wrongdoing should be "celebrated not denigrated".

"It is clear that the current law does not work," he said.

Calling for whistleblowing protections to be extended to more groups he said it was in everybody's interest to protect whistleblowers.

He raised the case of Mark Wright who left the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in 2013 after making allegations to watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mr Wright had raised concerns that a statement was published by RBS during the financial crisis which misled staff on the bank's financial position.

After his attempts at whistleblowing failed, Mr Wright left the bank in 2013 suffering with poor health.

Sir Norman also highlighted the case of foster carers who he said were frightened to raise concerns in case children were taken away from them.