Video

'He should resign' - Norfolk MPs say Boris Johnson 'not fit' to lead after Supreme Court ruling

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after the Supreme Court ruling. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Two Norfolk MPs have demanded prime minister Boris Johnson resign following the Supreme Court's ruling that parliament's prorogation was unlawful.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lady Hale has announced the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. Picture: Supreme Court/PA Wire Lady Hale has announced the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. Picture: Supreme Court/PA Wire

North Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb from the Liberal Democrats said Mr Johnson was "not fit" for the job and should stand down.

Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court, announced this morning (September 24) that the court had unanimously found the Government had acted unlawfully in suspending parliament for five weeks in the lead up to the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Sir Norman said: "I don't think he is fit to be our prime minister and I think he should resign.

"I suspected that the actions of the prime minister were unlawful and we've had confirmation. This is the highest court in the land and it's a pretty serious conclusion that the prime minister has acted unlawfully.

Sir Norman Lamb has said Boris Johnson should resign following the ruling. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Sir Norman Lamb has said Boris Johnson should resign following the ruling. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We are, after all, a parliamentary democracy. Parliament is central to our system of government. People may be frustrated with parliament and its inability to resolve this Brexit stalemate, but closing down parliament is not acceptable."

Sir Norman has said that while he disagreed with Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson's plan to revoke Article 50 if their party gained power, Mr Johnson's actions were incompatible with the role of prime minister.

MORE: Supreme court rules suspension of Parliament was unlawful

He said: "I've expressed discomfort with the position my own party has taken but I think that the prime minister's actions of simply shutting down parliament, were intolerable.

"The central message of the Brexit campaign was to restore parliamentary sovereignty, and then they shut down parliament. You can't have that in a democracy."

Conservative South West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is backing the PM. Picture: Supplied by Conservatives Conservative South West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is backing the PM. Picture: Supplied by Conservatives

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, from Labour, echoed the call, saying: "The Supreme Court didn't say the PM lied to the Queen.

"But as politicians we can clearly say the implication is he did lie to the Queen. No one is above the law and he and his arrogance have been called out and held to account by the highest court in the land. Time to resign."

But North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, a fellow Conservative, said he did not think Mr Johnson should resign as prime minister.

"Of course he should stay but he should also obey the court," he said.

"We accept the judgement of the court whether we like it or not. It's now up to Parliament, up to the speaker to look at recalling.

"We respect the decision of the court. This is a landmark case, future prime ministers will have to give very clear reasons for proroguing Parliament, it will be an important case future prime ministers will have to take account of."

In a tweet Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfok said: "It is hard to be sure of the quality of anything in the Supreme Court's judgement when the President of the Supreme Court cannot even get the name of the Government Chief Whip right."

You may also want to watch:

Additional reporting by Chris Bishop.