See how Norfolk and Waveney MPs voted in 'Super Saturday' Brexit vote

Norman Lamb, pictured at his home in Norwich, voted against the government to support the Letwin amendment in Saturday's House of Commons sitting. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A debate on Boris Johnson's renegotiated Brexit deal has been pushed back after MPs voted for an amendment designed to provide "insurance" against a no-deal outcome.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said it was "extremely frustrating" that a vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal had been delayed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said it was "extremely frustrating" that a vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal had been delayed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In a much-anticipated weekend sitting of the House of Commons - billed as Super Saturday - MPs voted by a majority of 16 to back the amendment put forward by former cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Mr Johnson and Brussels "unless and until" all legislation needed to implement the deal had been passed.

Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was "insurance" against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31.

Ahead of the vote, North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb - who had intended to vote with the government and oppose the amendment - posted a video on Twitter in which he revealed he would instead be voting for it.

And afterwards, South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss tweeted to say it was "extremely frustrating" that a meaningful vote on Mr Johnson's deal had been prevented.

My decision! I hope people will accept that it has been reached after a lot of soul searching and on the basis of what I think is best for the country and my constituents. I hope we can avoid the bile and abuse on both sides which has characterised this debate. pic.twitter.com/hH7nE6lZiU — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) October 19, 2019

She added: "The country wants us to support this deal and move on to the future."

Meanwhile Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he feared "well intended" MPs who voted for the amendment may have "inadvertently played into the hands of those who oppose an orderly Brexit".

Following the government's defeat, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the house's business on Monday would change to include a debate on a motion on the UK's draft agreement with the EU, to be followed by a vote.

Here's how Norfolk and Waveney's MPs voted in Saturday's ballot on the Letwin amendment:

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher

Peter Aldous (Waveney, Conservative) - Against

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norman Lamb (North Norfolk, Liberal Democrat) - For

Clive Lewis (Norwich South, Labour) - For

Keith Simpson (Broadland, Conservative) - Against

Chloe Smith (Norwich North, Conservative) - Against

Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against