See how Norfolk and Waveney MPs voted in 'Super Saturday' Brexit vote
PUBLISHED: 18:34 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 19 October 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A debate on Boris Johnson's renegotiated Brexit deal has been pushed back after MPs voted for an amendment designed to provide "insurance" against a no-deal outcome.
In a much-anticipated weekend sitting of the House of Commons - billed as Super Saturday - MPs voted by a majority of 16 to back the amendment put forward by former cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Mr Johnson and Brussels "unless and until" all legislation needed to implement the deal had been passed.
Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was "insurance" against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31.
Ahead of the vote, North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb - who had intended to vote with the government and oppose the amendment - posted a video on Twitter in which he revealed he would instead be voting for it.
And afterwards, South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss tweeted to say it was "extremely frustrating" that a meaningful vote on Mr Johnson's deal had been prevented.
She added: "The country wants us to support this deal and move on to the future."
Meanwhile Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he feared "well intended" MPs who voted for the amendment may have "inadvertently played into the hands of those who oppose an orderly Brexit".
Following the government's defeat, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the house's business on Monday would change to include a debate on a motion on the UK's draft agreement with the EU, to be followed by a vote.
Here's how Norfolk and Waveney's MPs voted in Saturday's ballot on the Letwin amendment:
Peter Aldous (Waveney, Conservative) - Against
Richard Bacon (South Norfolk, Conservative) - Against
Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against
George Freeman (Mid Norfolk, Conservative) - Against
Norman Lamb (North Norfolk, Liberal Democrat) - For
Clive Lewis (Norwich South, Labour) - For
Keith Simpson (Broadland, Conservative) - Against
Chloe Smith (Norwich North, Conservative) - Against
Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against