Search

Advanced search

See how Norfolk and Waveney MPs voted in 'Super Saturday' Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 18:34 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 19 October 2019

Norman Lamb, pictured at his home in Norwich, voted against the government to support the Letwin amendment in Saturday's House of Commons sitting. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norman Lamb, pictured at his home in Norwich, voted against the government to support the Letwin amendment in Saturday's House of Commons sitting. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A debate on Boris Johnson's renegotiated Brexit deal has been pushed back after MPs voted for an amendment designed to provide "insurance" against a no-deal outcome.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said it was South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said it was "extremely frustrating" that a vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal had been delayed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In a much-anticipated weekend sitting of the House of Commons - billed as Super Saturday - MPs voted by a majority of 16 to back the amendment put forward by former cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Mr Johnson and Brussels "unless and until" all legislation needed to implement the deal had been passed.

Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was "insurance" against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31.

Ahead of the vote, North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb - who had intended to vote with the government and oppose the amendment - posted a video on Twitter in which he revealed he would instead be voting for it.

And afterwards, South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss tweeted to say it was "extremely frustrating" that a meaningful vote on Mr Johnson's deal had been prevented.

She added: "The country wants us to support this deal and move on to the future."

Meanwhile Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he feared "well intended" MPs who voted for the amendment may have "inadvertently played into the hands of those who oppose an orderly Brexit".

Following the government's defeat, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the house's business on Monday would change to include a debate on a motion on the UK's draft agreement with the EU, to be followed by a vote.

Here's how Norfolk and Waveney's MPs voted in Saturday's ballot on the Letwin amendment:

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher

Peter Aldous (Waveney, Conservative) - Against

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron TovellMid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norman Lamb (North Norfolk, Liberal Democrat) - For

Clive Lewis (Norwich South, Labour) - For

Keith Simpson (Broadland, Conservative) - Against

Chloe Smith (Norwich North, Conservative) - Against

Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk, Conservative) - Against

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges others to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges others to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

‘I love Manchester City but I would love to see them play without four centre backs’ - Farke allays fresh Godfrey injury fears

Ben Godfrey lasted 50 minutes before departing in a fresh injury scare during Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Bournemouth

Ben Godfrey was forced to depart early in the second half of Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City - Pragmatic Canaries earn first point of the season on the road

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke saw his side earn their first point of the season away from home. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists