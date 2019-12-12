Plan your election night: Here's when local results are declared

General Election polling station at The Church Rooms in Coltishall. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Archant 2019

Voters are currently casting their ballots at polling stations across the county to elect candidates for Norfolk and Waveney's 10 seats.

Brian Mansley carries a sign, one of hundreds that are being dispatched to polling stations around Scotland from the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh, ahead of the General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 11, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Brian Mansley carries a sign, one of hundreds that are being dispatched to polling stations around Scotland from the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh, ahead of the General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 11, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Once polls close at 10pm, the wait begins for votes to be counted, with potentially the last of the constituencies not set to declare until 5am.

Estimated declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from council or based on historical times where possible.

Results are set to come thick and fast in the early hours of the morning, starting from 2am.

Here are the estimated times for each constituency:

Voters in Norfolk and Waveney will head to polling stations on Thursday, December 12. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA. Voters in Norfolk and Waveney will head to polling stations on Thursday, December 12. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA.

2am - South Norfolk

Candidates:

The areas results are expected between 2am and 5am Picture: Sarah Ravencroft The areas results are expected between 2am and 5am Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Richard Bacon (Conservative)

Christopher Brown (Liberal Democrat)

Beth Jones (Labour)

Ben Price (Green Party)

A frosty morning for the General Election vote but what time will the results be announced? Picture: Sarah Ravencroft A frosty morning for the General Election vote but what time will the results be announced? Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

3am - North-West Norfolk, Norwich North, Norwich South and Great Yarmouth

The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

North-West Norfolk

Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat)

Michael De Whalley (Green Party)

Jo Rust (Labour)

James Wild (Conservative)

Norwich North

Karen Davis (Labour)

Adrian Holmes (Green Party)

David Moreland (UKIP)

Chloe Smith (Conservative)

Norwich South

Sandy Gilchrist (Brexit Party)

Clive Lewis (Labour)

Catherine Rowett (Green Party)

Mike Spencer (Conservative)

James Wright (Liberal Democrat)

Great Yarmouth

Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)

James Joyce (Liberal Democrat)

Anne Killett (Green Party)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative)

Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)

Adrian Myers (Independent)

Mike Smith-Clare (Labour)

4am - North Norfolk, South-West Norfolk, Waveney

North Norfolk

Duncan Baker (Conservative)

Emma Corlett (Labour)

Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)

Karen Ward (Liberal Democrat)

South-West Norfolk

Emily Blake (Labour)

Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)

Earl Elvis of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat)

Liz Truss (Conservative)

Waveney

Peter Aldous (Conservative)

Sonia Barker (Labour)

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)

Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Helen Korfanty (Liberal Democrats)

From 5am - Broadland and Mid Norfolk

Mid Norfolk

Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrat)

Adrian Heald (Labour)

George Freeman (Conservative)

PJ O'Gorman (Independent)

Broadland

Jess Barnard (Labour)

Andrew Boswell (Green Party)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative)

Simon Rous (The Universal Good Party)