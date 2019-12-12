Plan your election night: Here's when local results are declared
PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 December 2019
Voters are currently casting their ballots at polling stations across the county to elect candidates for Norfolk and Waveney's 10 seats.
Once polls close at 10pm, the wait begins for votes to be counted, with potentially the last of the constituencies not set to declare until 5am.
Estimated declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from council or based on historical times where possible.
Results are set to come thick and fast in the early hours of the morning, starting from 2am.
Here are the estimated times for each constituency:
2am - South Norfolk
Candidates:
Richard Bacon (Conservative)
Christopher Brown (Liberal Democrat)
Beth Jones (Labour)
Ben Price (Green Party)
3am - North-West Norfolk, Norwich North, Norwich South and Great Yarmouth
North-West Norfolk
Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat)
Michael De Whalley (Green Party)
Jo Rust (Labour)
James Wild (Conservative)
Norwich North
Karen Davis (Labour)
Adrian Holmes (Green Party)
David Moreland (UKIP)
Chloe Smith (Conservative)
Norwich South
Sandy Gilchrist (Brexit Party)
Clive Lewis (Labour)
Catherine Rowett (Green Party)
Mike Spencer (Conservative)
James Wright (Liberal Democrat)
Great Yarmouth
Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)
James Joyce (Liberal Democrat)
Anne Killett (Green Party)
Brandon Lewis (Conservative)
Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)
Adrian Myers (Independent)
Mike Smith-Clare (Labour)
4am - North Norfolk, South-West Norfolk, Waveney
North Norfolk
Duncan Baker (Conservative)
Emma Corlett (Labour)
Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)
Karen Ward (Liberal Democrat)
South-West Norfolk
Emily Blake (Labour)
Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)
Earl Elvis of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat)
Liz Truss (Conservative)
Waveney
Peter Aldous (Conservative)
Sonia Barker (Labour)
Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)
Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)
Helen Korfanty (Liberal Democrats)
From 5am - Broadland and Mid Norfolk
Mid Norfolk
Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrat)
Adrian Heald (Labour)
George Freeman (Conservative)
PJ O'Gorman (Independent)
Broadland
Jess Barnard (Labour)
Andrew Boswell (Green Party)
Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)
Jerome Mayhew (Conservative)
Simon Rous (The Universal Good Party)
