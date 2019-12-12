Search

Advanced search

Plan your election night: Here's when local results are declared

PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 December 2019

General Election polling station at The Church Rooms in Coltishall. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

General Election polling station at The Church Rooms in Coltishall. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Archant 2019

Voters are currently casting their ballots at polling stations across the county to elect candidates for Norfolk and Waveney's 10 seats.

Brian Mansley carries a sign, one of hundreds that are being dispatched to polling stations around Scotland from the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh, ahead of the General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 11, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA WireBrian Mansley carries a sign, one of hundreds that are being dispatched to polling stations around Scotland from the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh, ahead of the General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 11, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Once polls close at 10pm, the wait begins for votes to be counted, with potentially the last of the constituencies not set to declare until 5am.

Estimated declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from council or based on historical times where possible.

Results are set to come thick and fast in the early hours of the morning, starting from 2am.

Here are the estimated times for each constituency:

Voters in Norfolk and Waveney will head to polling stations on Thursday, December 12. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA.Voters in Norfolk and Waveney will head to polling stations on Thursday, December 12. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA.

2am - South Norfolk

Candidates:

The areas results are expected between 2am and 5am Picture: Sarah RavencroftThe areas results are expected between 2am and 5am Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Richard Bacon (Conservative)

Christopher Brown (Liberal Democrat)

Beth Jones (Labour)

Ben Price (Green Party)

A frosty morning for the General Election vote but what time will the results be announced? Picture: Sarah RavencroftA frosty morning for the General Election vote but what time will the results be announced? Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

3am - North-West Norfolk, Norwich North, Norwich South and Great Yarmouth

The General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah RavencroftThe General Election polling station in St Mary Magdalene Church on SIlver Road, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

North-West Norfolk

Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat)

Michael De Whalley (Green Party)

Jo Rust (Labour)

James Wild (Conservative)

Norwich North

Karen Davis (Labour)

Adrian Holmes (Green Party)

David Moreland (UKIP)

Chloe Smith (Conservative)

Norwich South

Sandy Gilchrist (Brexit Party)

Clive Lewis (Labour)

Catherine Rowett (Green Party)

Mike Spencer (Conservative)

James Wright (Liberal Democrat)

Great Yarmouth

Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)

James Joyce (Liberal Democrat)

Anne Killett (Green Party)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative)

Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)

Adrian Myers (Independent)

Mike Smith-Clare (Labour)

4am - North Norfolk, South-West Norfolk, Waveney

North Norfolk

Duncan Baker (Conservative)

Emma Corlett (Labour)

Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)

You may also want to watch:

Karen Ward (Liberal Democrat)

South-West Norfolk

Emily Blake (Labour)

Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)

Earl Elvis of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat)

Liz Truss (Conservative)

Waveney

Peter Aldous (Conservative)

Sonia Barker (Labour)

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)

Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Helen Korfanty (Liberal Democrats)

From 5am - Broadland and Mid Norfolk

Mid Norfolk

Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrat)

Adrian Heald (Labour)

George Freeman (Conservative)

PJ O'Gorman (Independent)

Broadland

Jess Barnard (Labour)

Andrew Boswell (Green Party)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative)

Simon Rous (The Universal Good Party)

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Yeah, I smell’: school sorry for ‘outdated’ bullying advice

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Police probe continues after group of Santas’ seen damaging city wall

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists