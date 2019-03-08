Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Referendum victory for Norfolk village over homes plan

PUBLISHED: 12:07 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 22 March 2019

People in Wroxham voted to back the village's neighbourhood plan. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council.

People in Wroxham voted to back the village's neighbourhood plan. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council.

Wroxham Parish Council

Wroxham has become the latest village in Norfolk to adopt a neighbourhood plan to help shape its development.

The plan, to serve as a blueprint for where development would and would not be acceptable, was nearly two years in the making.

In a referendum, 341 people voted in favour of it, with 18 against. The turnout was 27pc and the plan will now be formally adopted by Broadland District Council.

Susan Everett, chair of Wroxham Parish Council’s steering group which produced the plan, said: “In addition to shaping our future having a neighbourhood plan means that our community will get a bigger slice of the community infrastructure levy imposed on new developers - up from 15pc to 25pc and with no cap on the amount we receive.

“It is likely that Wroxham will be expected to take another 100 homes in the next few years.

“Having a neighbourhood plan means that we have a say in where they go and what they look like - plus we will get a larger sum of money to spend on our community infrastructure.

“This has very much been a community led project that will enhance and strengthen our community for the future.

“This overwhelming result will ensure that Wroxham remains the unique village and waterside community that we all care for and enjoy.”

Wroxham Parish Council chair Barry Fiske added: “We hoped for a positive result, of course we did, but to have 359 of our residents vote is very gratifying.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists