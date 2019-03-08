Referendum victory for Norfolk village over homes plan

People in Wroxham voted to back the village's neighbourhood plan. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council. Wroxham Parish Council

Wroxham has become the latest village in Norfolk to adopt a neighbourhood plan to help shape its development.

The plan, to serve as a blueprint for where development would and would not be acceptable, was nearly two years in the making.

In a referendum, 341 people voted in favour of it, with 18 against. The turnout was 27pc and the plan will now be formally adopted by Broadland District Council.

Susan Everett, chair of Wroxham Parish Council’s steering group which produced the plan, said: “In addition to shaping our future having a neighbourhood plan means that our community will get a bigger slice of the community infrastructure levy imposed on new developers - up from 15pc to 25pc and with no cap on the amount we receive.

“It is likely that Wroxham will be expected to take another 100 homes in the next few years.

“Having a neighbourhood plan means that we have a say in where they go and what they look like - plus we will get a larger sum of money to spend on our community infrastructure.

“This has very much been a community led project that will enhance and strengthen our community for the future.

“This overwhelming result will ensure that Wroxham remains the unique village and waterside community that we all care for and enjoy.”

Wroxham Parish Council chair Barry Fiske added: “We hoped for a positive result, of course we did, but to have 359 of our residents vote is very gratifying.”