Norfolk veg box business given go-ahead for farm shop and café

Peter Ewin of Wayland Free Range Eggs based at Rookery Farm in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Plans to build a farm shop incorporating a cafe and butchery at a farm in Great Ellingham have been approved by planners.

The Ewin family who run Rookery Farm on Watton Road have been given the go-ahead by Breckland Council for their plans to create a “real” farm shop and farm café that will feature produce from both their farm and other local farms.

Rookery Farm is already the base for Norfolk Veg Box that delivers regular vegetable box to customers and Wayland Free Range Eggs, run by Peter Ewin, which distributes free range eggs across East Anglia.

The new timber construction building will house a shop incorporating a cafe and butchery and will also be used to host 24 pre-booked functions a year.

Granting permission planners imposed conditions limiting opening hours and external lighting to protect the Dark Sky Status of Great Ellingham.

The shop and café are expected to create four full time jobs. Customers will get to the new shop down the existing farm access off Watton Road.