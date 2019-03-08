Take a walk through Norfolk’s most beautiful walking routes with Google

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:17 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 14 March 2019

The Norfolk Coast Path runs for 84 miles from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea. Photo: Google Streetview

Miles of some of the most beautiful treks through Norfolk can now be explored ‘virtually’, after council bosses joined forces with Google to capture 360 degree images of the trails.

Peddars Way starts in the Brecks and runs north from Knettishall Heath in Suffolk for 46 miles. Photo: Google StreetviewPeddars Way starts in the Brecks and runs north from Knettishall Heath in Suffolk for 46 miles. Photo: Google Streetview

The entire 84 miles of the Norfolk Coast Path was filmed with Google’s innovative backpack Trekker camera last summer to create the images for Google’s Street View.

The camera also captured all 26 miles of the Marriott’s Way Norfolk Trail and long sections of the Peddars Way.

The Google Trekker rig consists of a backpack containing two large batteries and an upper frame camera rig featuring of 15 cameras of five megapixels each, capturing a frame every two seconds and giving off a 360 degree panoramic view of the location.

The cameras are surrounded by a protective metal sphere to stop the cameras getting damaged and once assembled the rig weighs about 25kg.

The portable unit allows images to be collected from off road trails and more challenging environments that can then be viewed in the Street View format.

Norfolk County Council’s cycling and walking project officer Drew Middleton oversaw the filming of the routes.

He said: “There were a few challenges during this project - weather being one of them, although the rig is robust enough to survive a few knocks it isn’t completely waterproof and any moisture or rain drops on the camera lenses would create poor images, so unfortunately, or fortunately, we were only allowed to trek when it was dry and when the sun was shining.

“We also had to contend with a few low hanging branches which the rig could not fit under, so the team perfected a squat walk – which was very amusing to watch.”

To accompany the launch of the images on Google, a short video telling the story of the how the pictures were gathered, has been created.

The film, made by a local videographer, showcases the route and range of landscapes found along the way, from saltmarshes and wide sandy beaches to rolling fields and picturesque market towns.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Opening-up these stunning walking routes for people to explore virtually is a first for the East of England.

“Allowing people to take a peek at the trails online is a great way for people to discover Norfolk, and I very much hope many people will come to visit our lovely county to see all that there is to offer.

“One thing that strikes many people is how accessible so many of the routes are. Norfolk has a reputation for being a bit flat but that, combined with all our work to improve our gold standard Norfolk Trails, means the routes are great places to visit that are open to all.”

For details on the routes and to see more visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/trekkertrails

